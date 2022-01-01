Arrest warrant for Nandez? The player replies: “No escape from Uruguay, falsehoods reported”

“I filed a criminal complaint to prove the falsity of the facts reported”. To take the floor, in response to the accusations made against him in the last few hours, is directly Nahitan Nandez. But let’s take a step back. The midfielder of Uruguay and Cagliari unveiled the broadcaster last night Telemundo, would have been denounced by his ex-partner, Sarah García Mauri, for domestic, psychological and patrimonial violence. After the Maldonado District Prosecutor’s Office ordered his arrest – again according to information from Telemundo -, the police officers went to his home but the mother answered at home, who told the police that Nandez had left Uruguay for Italy the day before.

Nandez is currently in Sardinia and is in quarantine, having tested positive in the latest medical tests for Covid-19. And now, as mentioned, the official reply arrives with a press release to the television channel Subrayado: “I left on December 29th as I had to return to my club on December 31st. So it is clear that I left before the complaint filed against me. My family and my children are the most important thing for me, I expect that justice investigate the veracity of the events and agree with me: I’m calm “.