Arrested Alfredo de los Santos “El Lay”, an alleged member of Julito Kilo’s network

Santo Domingo, DR.

Agents from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), together with members of the Police and the Public Ministry, arrested a man in San Pedro de Macoris who was Wanted for several months for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Against Alfredo de los Santos (El Lay) An arrest warrant is pending for being linked to the seizure of 88 packages of cocaine, seized inside a cistern on a farm located in the municipality of Guayacanes, province of San Pedro de Macorís.

In addition, they seized two M-16 rifles, with various magazines and capsulestwo nine-millimeter caliber pistols, among other evidence.

“Lay” is also linked to the seizure of eight other packages (from the same case) occupied hidden in the trunk of a Toyota Lexus SUV, through a raid on the residence and fishmonger of the named Julio de los Santos Bautista (a) Julito Kiloin March 2021.

“In this operation, a total of 99.5 kilograms of cocaine were seized and according to the investigation, the detainee is part of the dismantled drug trafficking network of Julito Kilo, who was recently extradited to Puerto Rico, under charges of international drug trafficking,” says the DNCD in a press release.

Alfredo de los Santos was arrested on the boardwalk of San Pedro de Macorís, when he was traveling in a jeep, along with two other men, by a police patrol and DNCD agents, who immediately proceeded to hand him over to the Public Ministry. to further expand the investigation.