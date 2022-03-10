Arrested for a fight, he had almost 100 of the shirts stolen from Querétaro

Midtime Editorial

After the Justice Prosecutor’s Office arrest some people involved in the fight in The correctorthe former director of Gallos, Adolfo Ríosrevealed that one of them I had almost 100 Querétaro shirts that had been stolen from the official store.

Ríos had reported that 500 shirts had been stolen, for which a complaint had been filed.

“There is a report of complaint that was raised at the time and this was approximately a week in which we did suffer the theft of 500 jerseys, even in the information that there is, Some of the people who were arrested found in his possession almost 100 t-shirtsthere were things that exceeded us in all instances and each one of them must analyze what the learning is”.

The former director, who was suspended for five years by the FMFagain commented that the acts of violence could have been planned, but he has no way of proving it.

“With the question of the videos they show that they simulate a fight, suddenly both bars start fighting and everything happens when the match was in a calm situation, there were no reasons to move to a situation of violence, what I mentioned is that It seemed that it was coordinated, I have no arguments to say that it was coordinated or not, but it was so fast that in less than three minutes everything happened, I am not sure if it was set or not”.

On the other hand, he confessed that in the basic forces there is uncertainty with his departure, but he tried to reassure them.

“We are human beings and we can be violated at any time. Soccer unites and everything I have thanks to God for him, and soccer is not what happened, “he said.

