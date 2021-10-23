News

Arrested for assault at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester overseas

Earlier this week, it was announced that the older brother of the two men who perpetrated the attack had left England. This Ismail Abedi was said to have heard his brothers’ motives yesterday.

Salman Abedi blew himself up at the end of a party for pop star Ariana Grande. Hashem Abedi was sentenced to 55 years in prison last year for preparing the attack with his brother. The investigation team asked the third brother to move forward quickly. The link between the now arrested man and the three brothers has not been revealed.

The American singer shot herself She was not injured in the attack She later suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She has always been very open about it. “The treatment helped me recover. I was so stuck and felt bad and sad. But living in so much pain and sadness made it all worse. I will never forget that moment, but by talking about it I found a way to deal with it. “

Two weeks after the suicide attack, he performed the One Love Manchester instrumental concert and their single No Tears Left To Cry also refers to the attack. You have donated a whopping million dollars to connect therapists with people who need help.

