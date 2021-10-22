Arrested for terrorist act against the Ariana Grande 2017 concert

According to the British newspaper, the 25-year-old was arrested by police upon his arrival at the airport. He will travel to Manchester, where he resides, from another country. However, it is currently unclear which country he should have traveled from.

In May 2017, a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the Manchester Arena during a concert by pop star Ariana Grande.

22 people died in the attack, in addition to the man who detonated the bomb.

One of the attacker’s brothers was later sentenced to life in prison for helping build the bomb.

The brother of the suicide bomber was sentenced to life in prison

According to Sky News, another brother of the man was called to testify about the extremism of the two brothers, which will happen on Thursday.

However, he left the UK in August after being questioned by police and hasn’t returned since.

However, according to Sky News, the man now arrested is not supposed to be the brother of the suicide bomber.

At the moment it is not clear what role the detainee would have played in relation to the terrorist attack.

