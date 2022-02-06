Arrested Hugh Grant is by far the most beloved scoundrel in Hollywood

In this excerpt from “From Hollywood with Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the romantic comedy,” Scott Meslow delves into why the charm of Hugh Grant is enduring over the years and like him is the greatest (and most beloved) scoundrel in Hollywood.

His career takes off with “Four weddings and a funeral”1994 film, by director Mike Newell who never misses the opportunity to tell one of his favorite anecdotes, which perfectly sums up Hugh Grant’s approach to acting.

While filming the culminating rain sequence, when Carrie (Andie MacDowell) shows up at the door of Charles (Hugh Grant) to proclaim his love for him, Newell realizes that there was a big problem on the horizon: the fake rain would have stifled all dialogue.

In a normal movie, this wouldn’t have been a problem. The actors enter the sound booths to re-record the muddy dialogue of the films, but Charles’ unique way of speaking represented a real challenge for the actor.

“Hugh had developed this character trait, hesitation”says Newell. “There was a little half-stutter at the end of a lot of his lines, so Hugh’s acting was full of little stops and starts.”

As Grant made his lines, choked by the pouring rain, Newell worried about how he would later voice his performance, admiring every single nervous babble and tic of Charles, in a unique way.

“I thought, it will take weeks of non-stop work. And no one will be able to reproduce what Hugh did “says Newell.

Eventually, Grant made it to the recording booth and replayed the whole speech flawlessly. “He did it in two rounds. She had tried, and tried, and tried, and studied every little, little hesitation and stutter in advance. What he had to do was simply reproduce literally ”.

There is a paradox underlying many of the great interpretations of romantic comedies, which is very difficult for many actors: it takes an incredible amount of talent and work, of study, to play a character who seems loose, relaxed and authentic.

This work, although not very different from the popularized Method approach by actors such as Robert De Niro and Daniel Day-Lewisis often underestimated by critics who take it for granted that a handsome and handsome British man like Hugh Grant is essentially just playing himself.

Hugh Grant typically hides the amount of work he puts into his performances under a thick layer of irony.

“I spent all day yesterday on a rooftop in Brooklyn, kissing Sandra Bullock”Grant complained, tongue firmly in his cheek, while filming “Two Weeks Notice – Two Weeks to Fall in Love” in 2002.

But occasionally – and with a hefty dose of self-mockery – he reveals how seriously he takes his acting job. “I do an impressive amount of analysis of every moment of the film”says Grant. “I build vast biographies of the character.”

In “Four weddings and a funeral”Hugh Grant “He became Richard Curtis and Richard Curtis became him”says Mike Newell.

The end result was something of a trilogy – Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Love Actually – which cemented the character of Hugh Grant in the minds of audiences around the world. “What Richard wrote was, intentionally or unintentionally, a short franchise. Three films in which Hugh’s character doesn’t change”Says Newell.

READ ALSO -> Nicole Kidman, the shocking revelation about her famous colleague

However, Grant seems largely relieved that due to both his age and the acting choices he has consciously made over the past decade or so, his days as the star of romantic comedies seem to be behind him now.

“I think I’m no longer appropriate for romantic comedies now, which has been a great blessing,” he admits.

READ ALSO -> What happened to Tommy Lee after the spread of the offending tape

But anyone attempting to analyze the great performances of Hugh Grant’s career would be doing an incomplete job if they didn’t also examine the moment that nearly derailed his still in its infancy career. Grant’s near-instant rise was also aided by his public relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

Then, in June 1995, while he was in Los Angeles to promote his big Hollywood debut, Nine Months – Unexpected love affairs, Hugh Grant was arrested after being seen by police in his car with a prostitute who called herself Divine Brown.

It was one thing for the Hollywood version of this story, with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, to discover that the actor of the moment had cheated on his famous girlfriend by paying $ 60 in his BMW.

Hurley, who did not release any statements immediately after Grant’s arrest, later revealed that she did “Feel like she’s been shot” when he heard the news.

READ ALSO -> Drama Stefano Accorsi happened before his eyes, the story of the actor

It’s not hard to imagine how, just a year after “Four Weddings and a Funeral” made Hugh Grant a superstar, his entire acting career began to plummet in a sea of ​​embarrassing tabloid headlines. Plus, the awkward mugshot of him, widely spread – a semi-unbuttoned brown striped shirt, hunched shoulders, a somber look “Oh God, my life is ruined” in her eyes – not helped her image as a sex symbol.

In the end, what saved Grant’s career was the way he apologized to a stammering Britcontrite and amiably clumsy, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, a couple of weeks later.

“Let me start with question number one: what the hell were you thinking?” Leno asked.

“Yup. Yes. What it says, uh. It’s not easy, uh. You know, the thing is, uh, people give me tons of, uh, excuses about that. I keep reading new, you know, psychological theories and stuff like that. You know I was under pressure, or I was tired, or I was alone, or I fell down the stairs when I was a kid, or whatever.

But I, um… you know, I think it would be… stupid, really, to hide behind something like that. You know, I think one knows in life, what is right to do and what not instead. And, um, I did a bad thing. “

Grant finished and took his cup of coffee. The audience stood in bated breath. Leno went on with a wink about how everyone in Hollywood was shocked to learn that there were hookers on the Sunset Strip.

Everyone laughed. Grant eventually came out with a fine and probation. Nine Months grossed $ 138 million at the box office.

There are advantages to knowing where one’s strengths lie, and Hugh Grant has always been adept at knowing which side of himself to project and show to the world.