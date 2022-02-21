Arrested in Mexico an operator of the Sinaloa Cartel in full baptism

Without firing a single shot and in the midst of a baptismal mass. This is how José Bryan Salgueiro Zepeda, alias, was arrested the 90designated as the operator of the Sinaloa Cartel, the criminal organization historically led by Joaquín El Chapo Guzman. Salgueiro Zepeda had been accused of kidnapping and was arrested in a church in Culiacán, the capital of the state of Sinaloa and a bastion of the drug trafficking group, in the Mexican Pacific. He was one of the most wanted drug lords by the Mexican authorities.

A video that circulated on social networks this weekend captured how two agents with balaclavas approached him from behind, while El 90 listened to the priest’s words in a church located in Las Quintas, an exclusive area of ​​Culiacán. “Do you renounce Satan? Do you give up all your seductions? ”, It is possible to hear in the recording. Moments later he was arrested.

Salgueiro Zepeda had been identified as a lieutenant of the criminal group in the State of Chihuahua, in the north of the country. State authorities point to him as the “main criminal operator in the entity” and “priority objective”. El 90 is part of a group known as Los Salgueiro, allies of the Sinaloa Cartel. The elements acted after an arrest warrant was issued.

The capture was possible after a joint operation, which involved agents from the Ministry of National Defense, an anti-kidnapping unit, and agents from a prosecutor’s office specializing in strategic operations. The kidnapping in which El 90 allegedly participated occurred in May 2020. He was taken on an Armed Forces plane to Chihuahua to be presented to a control judge.

