Arrested in Russia more than 250 protesters against the operation in Ukraine

More than 250 people who protested this Sunday against the Russian military operation in Ukraine were arrested in different cities of Russia, according to a onegé.

“At least 268 people have been arrested in 23 cities”specified an NGO specialized in monitoring demonstrations, on its OVD-Info site.

AFP journalists saw several protesters being detained by the military in Moscow and in Saint Petersburg, the country’s second largest city.

In Moscow, several dozen people defied the ban on demonstrating by gathering in a square near the Kremlin. At least 30 protesters and a journalist were taken away by police, according to AFP reporters.

“Peace in the world!”, chanted a womanr while being forcibly taken away by two officers.

Several policemen drew the letter “Z” on their helmets, a symbol expressing support for Russian soldiers deployed in Ukraine.

In St. Petersburg, where there were many police buses in the center, the protesters tried to go unnoticed.

“Of course it’s scary to go out (to protest). They take everyone, several of my friends have been arrested, others have been kicked out of the university,” Kristina, 20, wearing a blue jacket and yellow hat, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, told AFP.

“You’re all traitors, you should be arrested,” a passerby in her sixties yelled at them.

Several protesters and some journalists were taken away by the police.

Despite the ban, groups of protesters gather daily in Russia against the military operation in Ukraine.

Those who protest are fined or arrested. Last Sunday, more than 5,000 protesters were arrested.