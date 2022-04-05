Arrested in the United States for driving drunk with her children in the car

The exporter of the American soccer team, Hope Alonewas arrested after authorities found her asleep at the wheel of a vehicle that also contained her 2-year-old twins, police said.

A police report indicated that she was only arrested last Thursday in the parking lot of a shopping center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was accused of driving intoxicatedresisting an agent and abusing the two minors by putting them at risk.

He was released from jailbut is due in court June 28, according to the report.

According to the arrest warrant, a passerby noted that Solo had been asleep at the wheel for more than an hour, with the vehicle’s engine running and the two children in the back seat.

An agent who responded to the report could smell alcohol. The arrest warrant states that Solo refused to submit to a field sobriety test, so a blood sample had to be taken.

Rich Nichols, a Texas attorney representing Solo, released a statement Friday but did not respond to specific questions about the charges. He said that his representative would not speak to the press either.

“On the advice of his lawyer, Hope can’t talk about this situationbut he wants everyone to know that his children are his life, that he was released immediately and that he is now at home with his familyNichols said.

“This story is kinder than the initial charges suggest, and she is eager for a chance to defend herself against these allegations.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: BARCELONA: RAISED MORE THAN 17 THOUSAND KILOS OF FOOD FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEES