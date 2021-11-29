arrested on a plane bound for Spain

The Dutch law enforcement agencies arrested two spouses inside a plane ready to take off who a few hours earlier had ‘escaped’ from a hotel in which they were in isolation because they were positive for Covid-19. The couple, a Spanish husband and a Portuguese wife, were trying to reach Spain from the Dutch Schiphol airport, where they had gone after fleeing from the hotel located in Kennemerland, more than 40 kilometers away from the international airport of Amsterdam.

It is not yet clear whether the two were in the group of sixty-one travelers who tested positive on their return from South Africa last Friday and are now in isolation in accommodation facilities manned by the police. However, Dutch newspapers explained that the hotel in which the couple was staying is the same hotel in which people who returned positive for the virus after traveling from South African airports in Johannesburg and Cape Town are still in isolation. The Dutch authorities, at least for the moment, have preferred not to specify whether the arrested couple is positive for the new Omicron variant or other forms of Covid-19.

The ‘escaped’ will now face legal consequences for violating Dutch quarantine rules and, presumably, for failing to declare their positivity to the virus when boarding the plane bound for Spain on board which they were arrested. .

In the days leading up to the closure of air traffic with South Africa, the Dutch authorities ascertained the positivity of thirteen people to the new Omicron variant. In addition to the new type of Covid classified as “worrying” by international health authorities, the Netherlands is facing the fourth wave of coronavirus which has brought the number of new infections to a daily average of 22,470 cases compared to the average of 6,500 detected a month ago. The victims of the virus ascertained on Saturday were 45, the highest figure since last February.