Arrested the alleged murderer of a 16-year-old girl in New York

The New York police arrested the person allegedly responsible for the death of a 16-year-old girl, who died on Friday after being shot in the chest, in an incident that occurred in the Bronx neighborhood in which two other of her companions were injured. local media reported.

This is another 17-year-old teenager who was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of weapons, according to police sources.

The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Ryan, was taken into custody Friday night.

The 16-year-old, Angellyh Yambo, died in hospital as a result of her injuries.

The event took place around 1:45 p.m., at 156th Street in the Bronx, and the police assume that the three teenagers were leaving school at that time when they were caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

Police say witnesses saw the suspected shooter gesturing at someone from the southeast corner of the street, according to the NY1 channel, which is half a block away from where the three youths were.

The two teenagers who accompanied Yambo, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were shot in the buttocks and in the chin, respectively, and are admitted to hospital.

Although the purchase and possession of weapons are prohibited in the state of New York with few exceptions, the entry of contraband handguns is abundant, and the new mayor of the city, Eric Adams, with a past as a former police officer, has promised make the fight against insecurity one of the priorities of his mandate.

However, his three months in office have already been overshadowed by several murders with weapons – more in one case with that of a person thrown onto the subway tracks and run over by a moving train – that have sparked outrage in the town.