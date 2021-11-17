arrested thief who robbed lockers

Since joining the gym, thefts inside the facility had increased. What is left in the lockers by the visitors of the weight room, with the same opened and then closed without forcing, but relieved of money, telephones and valuables, is tempting to the thief. Hence a series of complaints that led the carabinieri to want to see us clearly to put an end to the criminal raids. In this way, the soldiers of the Arma arrested a woman for aggravated theft, arrested in the act of crime, while she was stealing in the gym in the Tor Marancia area where she was regularly registered.

In particular, it was the carabinieri of the Roma San Sebastiano station, at the end of a short investigative activity, who closed the circle around the woman, a 58-year-old Roman with a clean record, found wearing what had just been stolen in a locker used by a member of the 62-year-old gym.

After the stolen goods were confiscated, then returned to the rightful owner, the 58-year-old was found in possession of a set of master keys with which she was able to open and close the lockers she had placed in the viewfinder without leaving any signs of forced entry. Arrested, the woman was made available to the Judicial Authority and judged with a very direct rite.

Arrested the 58-year-old, the military of the Arma are continuing the investigations to understand if the other thefts made in the gym were carried out by the same woman.