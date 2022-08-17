Arrests of Colombians for irregular migration in the US, skyrocketed in 2022 | news today

A group of people try to jump the wall to enter US territory from the black bridge, on the border line of Ciudad Juárez, in the state of Chihuahua (Mexico). / Reference photo Photo: EFE – David Peinado

Chris Magnus, the commissioner of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CPB, for its acronym in English), says that August is the second consecutive month in which there has been a decrease in encounters (arrests) throughout the southwestern border of the country. “While match numbers remain high, this is a positive trend,” Magnus commented.

And it is that this matter continues to be a challenge for the Biden administration: for this fiscal year, which runs from October 2021 to October of this year, 2,242,413 people were arrested nationwide (not only on the southwestern border of the country). The total figure for the previous fiscal year was 1,956,519.

What about the Colombians?

In the past 10 months, authorities have detained 102,473 Colombians nationwide, a figure much higher than that recorded in the same period last fiscal year, when authorities arrested 5,951. This represents a variation of 1,600%.

July was the third month of this year in which a greater number of encounters was registered, with 14,022 arrests of Colombians. The highest number was recorded in May, with 19,322 arrests; March follows, with 15,952 meetings.

You may be interested in: What is The Elders, the organization with which Santos traveled to Ukraine?

Here is a graph with data from the last three fiscal years on the arrests of Colombians who enter the US irregularly. You can consult additional information at this link.

And what about the southwestern border of the US specifically?

As of the end of June, authorities made more than 1.74 million arrests, breaking the record for the total number during fiscal year 2021, which at the time stood at 1.73 million. “That was the largest number of irregular crossings that had been recorded since at least 1960,” reads a publication of the New York Times.

In total, there were 199,976 encounters along the southwest land border in July, a 4% decrease compared to June.

Encounters of unaccompanied children decreased by 13%, with 13,299 encounters in July compared to 15,255 in June.

74,573 encounters, which is equivalent to 37% of the total, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. While 125,403 were prosecuted under Title 8. A couple of facts: Under Title 8, those who attempt to enter the United States without authorization and who cannot establish a legal basis to remain in the country (such as a valid asylum application), are removed. While Title 42 is one of the border restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite the fact that there are expulsions, the majority of migrants are not penalized, so they return to cross the border irregularly. The Biden administration tried to end this policy in late May.



And at the national level?

Border Patrol data, published by The Wall Street Journalshow that one in three expelled migrants try to enter the US more than once.

You may be interested in: Colombians in Spain, this immigration reform on employment may interest you

But not all are removed: The administration has released hundreds of thousands of migrants to face removal proceedings. “These immigrants are granted a temporary permit to stay because the government cannot expel them immediately, sometimes because the United States does not have diplomatic relations with the countries from which they come (such as Venezuela or Nicaragua),” reads a publication of the New York Times. Here are some data on arrests nationwide.

Why have these figures skyrocketed?

The pandemic hit Latin American economies harder than any other region in the world, some analysts told The Wall Street Journal.

Millions of people were left without work, “creating a much larger supply of people willing to accept low-wage jobs in the US,” reads the publication of that medium, in which they mention that, at the same time, that country’s economy recovered rapidly, “creating strong demand for the kinds of low-paying jobs normally taken by immigrants,” they added.

👀🌎📄 Have you already heard about the latest news in the world? We invite you to see them in El Espectador.