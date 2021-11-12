Arrhythmia, Sergio Aguero risks farewell to football: Barcelona anxiety

Fresh from the change of coach, with the return home of the prodigal son Xavi in place of Ronald Koeman, the Barcelona seems forced to register yet another application in the football field of Murphy’s law.

Against a general picture already worrying in terms of economic-financial balance, as well as technical given the mediocre not to say disastrous results recorded in the first part of the season, in Catalonia there is now also trembling for the competitive future of Sergio Agüero.

From Catalonia: “Agüero towards goodbye to football”

In fact, Kun’s career seems to be at serious risk, at least according to the indiscretion coming from the broadcast ‘El Mati’ on Radio Catalunya and reported in the Saturday morning edition of “As”.

The conditions of the former Manchester City striker after thecardiac arrhythmia highlighted with the illness suffered during the match against Celta could in fact not be compatible with the continuation of the activity.

For the moment, Barcelona has not confirmed, or even denied, the news, but less than two weeks have passed since the great fear experienced by the Argentine during the match on Saturday 30 October at the Camp Nou against Alaves, when Agüero was He was forced to leave the field in the 41st minute of the first half due to a chest discomfort, forcing Sergi Barjuan, former Barcelona flag and interim coach awaiting the arrival of Xavi, to replace him with Philippe Coutinho.

Sergio Agüero, the results of the exams after the illness

The fright for Agüero’s conditions had been immediate, before the understandable restraint of the Argentine’s health pending the execution of the instrumental examinations necessary to clarify.

These exams, ie a resonance and stress tests, as reported by Radio Catalunya, would have highlighted a more critical cardiological picture than expected and therefore not compatible with the continuation of professional activity.

Sergio Agüero, the striker who made history at Manchester City

Born in 1988, Agüero arrived in Barcelona last summer on a free transfer after the end of his contract with Manchester City, with whom the Argentine has won ten editions of the Premier League, also becoming the best scorer in the history of the club.

Rejected the number 10 shirt of his friend Lionel Messi, Agüero did not manage to make an impact in the first part of the season due to a calf injury, playing only five segments of matches between La Liga and the Champions League with a single goal, useless, in the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid. Then the great scare that could have ended his career.

