Arrivabene, the tough guy who defends Juve

It landed on planet soccer like a ufo. Or maybe Maurizio Arrivabene (who was still on the board of directors of Juventus since 2012) gives this impression because he does not speak the language well yet. Calcese, in fact, has a more Byzantine grammar and prone to labyrinths. The new CEO of Juventus tends to use the straightest path to express himself. And this, at times, sounds surprising, even when the concepts in theory shouldn’t be. “There are players who at the moment are more attached to the agent than to the shirt”, he said Tuesday night on the sidelines of Juventus-Cagliari, underlining the tendency of the category of players to chase money more than glory or history. Nothing that was not already known, but to say it at the end of two days in which Mino’s statement was held. Raiola on the future elsewhere of Matthijs de Ligt , has a particular meaning. Arrivabene , however, he was not directly angry with Raiola (whom he knows and with whom he has a cordial relationship), but in general with the category.

The crisis that hit football

Let’s explain: Juventus is not angry with the prosecutors and does not consider them the evil of football. But Juventus and not just Juventus are going through the worst economic crisis that has hit football. If in 2019 the turnover of the world transfer market (which is basically the European one) was 6.5 billion euros, that of 2021 was 3 billion, less than half. The contraction of the sector (private of the public and, in some cases, of sponsors and TV rights) has made itself felt heavily on the clubs and a little less on the players who, with the contracts in progress, have not suffered serious cuts (except for some rare exception and some spreading on subsequent seasons). In the coming seasons, however, the long wave of the Covid crisis will also be discounted by them.

