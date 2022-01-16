Arrival of good-natured notices: what to do if it happens

How does the Inland Revenue send good-natured notices and what it means to receive one: everything you need.

The Government is absolutely firm in wanting to resolve the so-called tax gap, and the controls by theRevenue Agency have tripled. Therefore, pay more and more attention to the compilation of documents such as tax returns, because finding even the most imperceptible of anomalies is certainly not difficult, if you wanted to.

But pay attention to communications. An email in the name of the Inland Revenue that is running, is nothing more than a scam. So, keep your eyes open. In any case, the resolution of the tax gap, introduced in the NRP, is due to the strong tax evasion that prevails in the country. For this, the Government mainly adopts two weapons: the pre-filled VAT return, which by 30 April 2023 will reach the availability of 2.3 million taxpayers, and the strengthening of controls on so-called compliance.

Security bonus, protected house plus tax deduction: how to get it

Good-natured warnings: when they come to us

The technology made available to the tax authorities could now make the controls more meticulous and perhaps in our eyes, more severe. Among other things, the objectives of the Government are clear and all contained in a few lines of presentation of the Pnrr project, where it is known that by 2022, it is considered that the compliance letters sent will increase by 30%, while the proceeds with this tactic would rise by 20%.

The letters referred to are letters through which the Revenue Agency informs the taxpayer that an anomaly has been identified, and that therefore more details are needed, if not new documents, in some cases. And then again the Agency, also has the right to use good-natured notices, or messages to the taxpayer to inform him that the detected irregularities are worth one sanction. From the same website of the Agency, we understand that notifications of irregularities following automatic checks are sent or with recommended a / R at the tax domicile of the taxpayer who issued the return directly, or through a PEC to the address resulting from the National Index of Certified Electronic Mail addresses known as INI-PEC or through the Entratel channel, to any intermediary who is responsible for sending the declaration electronically.

Car tax: what are the three categories exempt from paying the tax

But there is no need to resign when a good-natured notice arrives, because it is not certain that the tax authorities cannot be in error. The advice is to go to a professional or a Caf, or you can contact in a private way or at 800.90.96.96 from a landline or at 0696668907, or even go to an agency office. Obviously, bringing evidence that there is a mistake. If there really were some compilation errors, we just have to pay the moratorium. Doing so within the times described would not lead to further sanctions activated by the collection procedure.