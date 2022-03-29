ARRIVED in the United States daughter of World Sailing Champion and another member of Team Cuba – SwingCompleto

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

When talking about the sport of sailing in Cuba, it is impossible not to mention the most successful couple in the history of this discipline on the Island: Nélido Manso and Octavio Lorenzo, both from Caibarién, a municipality in the central province of Villa Clara.

Throughout almost 20 years of intense struggle together, they wrote the golden pages of their sport in the country, winning the gold medal in the snipe class in three consecutive Pan American Games: Havana 1991, Mar del Plata 1995 and Winnipeg 1999. In addition, they achieved a silver medal in Santo Domingo 2003, their last competition together, after achieving the title of World Champion in Murcia 1999.

More than a decade later, Manso decided to return to active sports to take part in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, in a mixed boat, but this time with his daughter, Iris Laura Manso Carrera, with whom he also took part in the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

As the saying would say: “like wood, like splinter”. The young Iris Laura has stood out in the sport of sailing in Cuba, to the point of joining the national team and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” team that, led by her father Nélido, would participate in the upcoming SSL World Cup to be held in June. of this year 2022 in Switzerland.

Other members of the team, all from Caibarién, are: Sanlay Castro de la Cruz, Pedro José Vega, Carlos Miguel Expósito and René Torrecilla Abreu.

However, as the team published today in its Facebook page SSL Team Cubathe group lost two of its members for some time, who recently traveled outside Cuba in search of fulfilling their personal dream of emigrating to the United States, a purpose that they have finally fulfilled.

“Iris Laura Manso and Carlos Miguel Expósito will not be part of the SSL TEAM CUBA team,” the group announced on its social network.

«The young sailors Iris Laura Manso and Carlos Miguel Expósito will not be with the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN team next June at the SSL World Cup in Switzerland. The Caibarienenses decided to leave for the United States and after several weeks they achieved their goal and lead a new life in the northern country. The National Sailing Commission together with Nélido Manso, its captain, are working on selecting the new substitutes for the SSL international competition».

In this way, the constant emigration of Cubans, mostly young, to US territory continues, in search of developing their lives in lands of freedom. They may not be able to continue their sports careers and even take a long time to see their relatives again, but their hopes for development, success and personal well-being came back to their lives, just beginning the path for her.