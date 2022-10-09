Arrived on Netflix, “Emma”, the period drama of Jane Austen starring Anya Taylor-Joy

Infobae.- Anya Taylor-Joy returns to be part of the Netflix catalog with Emma Woodhouse, a beautiful, intelligent and rich young woman. A kind of unrivaled queen in her small town. This period film is one of the most striking and recent adaptations of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, published in 1815 about the life of young Emma.

Emma is a 2020 British comedy-drama film directed by Autumn de Wilde and written by Eleanor Catton. The feature film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn and Bill Nighy.

In the fictional town of Highbury, England -in the Regency period- lives Emma Woodhouse, a girl with a rather carefree life. We first see her picking flowers for her governess’s wedding, in the cold of a winter morning, while a servant ducks between two bushes to properly light the trees.

The governess, Miss Taylor, marries Mr. Weston and leaves the Woodhouse home, so Emma, ​​to avoid boredom, sets out to find a new companion. It is then that she meets Harriet Smith, a girl of unknown parents and uncertain fortune, with whom Emma falls in love in part to satisfy her own vanity and her matchmaking schemes.

Among the eligible men in the story are Mr. Knightley, a respectable and sincere young man, Vicar Elton, a weak and faint-hearted young man, and Frank Churchill, the scheming son of Lord Weston. These characters, and some others no less important, such as Mr. Woodhouse, Emma’s father, will be involved in social and erotic entanglements that are not as varied as they are subtle.

In the end, it could be said that, between the comings and goings of the characters, this turns out to be an attractive, intelligent and faithful adaptation of one of Austen’s works.

As you might expect from a movie based on a Jane Austen novel, the characters matter more than the plot. Therefore, among those who characterize them are -in addition to their protagonists mentioned above-, Angus Imrie, George Knightley, Letty Thomas, Mia Goth, Gemma Whelan, Aidan White, Rupert Graves, Edward Davis, Miranda Hart, Esther Coles and Myra McFadyen; and others of a secondary nature.

According to FilmAffinity, on its platform Emma earned a place in the ranking of the best films of 2020; In addition, it has obtained mostly applauded critics. So, if you are a lover of period dramas where romance almost always prevails; In addition to enjoying Anya Taylor-Joy’s talent, watching this story is your chance. If you like it, on Netflix you can also appreciate other similar more recent titles such as Persuasion, with Dakota Johnson.