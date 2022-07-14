Arrivederci, Gonzalo Espino

With this chronicle I want to pay a humble farewell tribute to Gonzalo Espino, head of the Balearic Islands Police. The official farewell was held at the Hotel Gran Melià de Mar, which was attended by all social classes, with the presence of Mr. Gabriel Escarrer, founder and president of Meliá, who had the honors of receiving us in his home, an exquisite detail towards the honoree. From her closest circle she was able to attend, accompanied by Marc, her daughter Almudena, sensitive and elegant like her father, and who, starting with the desserts, could not contain the tears caused by emotion when she saw the continuous displays of affection that went receiving. She also attended, despite the NATO summit, her brother Luis de Ella, also a Police Commissioner and with an extensive professional life.

As well as José Antonio Puebla, who from the leadership of the Headquarters became a vocal adviser to the Minister of the Interior, a position he currently holds. It is always a pleasure to have you with us. At the family table they were accompanied by Margarita Pueyo, who went out of her way in recent weeks so that everything went perfectly, and she succeeded. As I have told you, the guest list was as long as it was illustrious. We highlight, among the authorities, the Government delegate, Aina Calvo, comparing in her speech the work of the boss to that of the incredible magician who burst into the room, David Sans, for the ease of transforming serious problems into simple ones; Colonel of the Civil Guard Alejandro Hernández, great representative of the body to which he belongs; the chief prosecutor, Bartomeu Barceló; Diego Gómez-Reino, president of the Provincial Court; the valuable dean judge, Sonia Vidal, managing to maintain throughout this stage an extraordinary relationship between the judiciary and the Headquarters of the Balearic Islands; Ramón Morey, general secretary and loyal friend and the main commissioner, José Luís Santafé, who was moved to dedicate some heartfelt words to him, a sign of the esteem he feels for him.

The business representation was led by the president of the CAEB, Carmen Planas, accompanied by two charismatic businessmen, Miguel Arias and Manolo Piñera, together with María Frontera and other good friends such as Xisco Miralles and Alberto García. At the same table were the endearing Elicio Ámez, Marina Sans and Dr. Miguel Xamena. During lunch, we were able to enjoy a good representation of the National Police Corps, dedicated and noble women and men with an invaluable public service vocation, I affirm knowingly. It could well be a table among friends that they assigned me, sharing interesting conversations with my dear Cecci Sandberg, an example and reference in our society, Teresa Palmer, María Salom, the lawyer Fernando Mateas… There was no lack of consular representation, private security , the Bar Association, the judiciary, the military and the ecclesiastical with the judicial vicar Nadal Bernat. The media, such as Ultima Hora journalists Javier Jiménez and Julio Bastida, were far from missing. Guillermo Esteban and Juan Pedro Martínez, although they could not attend, came for a moment to pay homage to him. We cannot forget Mayte Sánchez, Gonzalo’s wife and fellow sufferer. During these years she has perfectly fulfilled the role of her first lady. Both because of her professional preparation, doctor and military career – she was the first of hers in her promotion -, as well as because of her discretion and knowing how to be on her side, it has been easy for her to remain at all times the height of the circumstances.

I end this tribute to Gonzalo Espino with a fantastic finishing touch, the news that last Wednesday the Balearic Bar Association named him a Member of Honour. The laudatio, which was pronounced by the president of the Official Shift, Carmen López, perfectly described Gonzalo’s personality and good work. Excuse me, Carmen, I appropriate your words when you say that those of us who have seen Gonzalo parade through the corridors of the Headquarters, with his impeccable demeanor and adorned with a smile, admire how he gives each act a meaning and each person a value, providing a touch of humor and encouragement where it is difficult to find something more than bewilderment. I add, dear friend, that with you an unrepeatable stage closes, neither better nor worse, but unique, as the exceptionally special being that you are. Arrivederci, Gonzalo. May you receive many flowers.