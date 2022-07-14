Arrivederci, Gonzalo Espino
With this chronicle I want to pay a humble farewell tribute to Gonzalo Espino, head of the Balearic Islands Police. The official farewell was held at the Hotel Gran Melià de Mar, which was attended by all social classes, with the presence of Mr. Gabriel Escarrer, founder and president of Meliá, who had the honors of receiving us in his home, an exquisite detail towards the honoree. From her closest circle she was able to attend, accompanied by Marc, her daughter Almudena, sensitive and elegant like her father, and who, starting with the desserts, could not contain the tears caused by emotion when she saw the continuous displays of affection that went receiving. She also attended, despite the NATO summit, her brother Luis de Ella, also a Police Commissioner and with an extensive professional life.