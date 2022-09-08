Arrives Live Red Carpet Emmy Awards on E! Entertainment

Zendaya, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Bateman, Patricia Arquette, Julia Garner Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried are just some of the most anticipated stars. This Monday, September 12 from 7:00 p.m.

On Monday, September 12, it will take place from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles the 74th Emmy Awards and as always AND! Entertainment will carry out a two-hour LIVE broadcast so that all of Latin America can enjoy in the front row the grand arrival of their favorite celebrities starting at 5:00 p.m. Andes/Mexico, 7:00 p.m. Argentina/Brazil/Chile.

The great stars who are the protagonists of the selection of series and television content broadcast between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 will make their triumphal entrance, surprising their fans with their fashion choices Are you ready with the predictions of what will be the styles, trends and colors that will take over this new red carpet?





Zendaya (euphoria), Jodie Comer (killing eve), Laura Linney (Ozarks), Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (killing eve), Reese witherspoon (The Morning Show), Jason Bateman (Ozarks), Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (the squid game), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Separation), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Patricia Arquette (Separation), Julia Garner (Ozarks), Jung Ho-yeon (the squid game), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Sarah Snook (Succession), Sidney Sweeney (euphoria), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (by command of heaven)Michael Keaton(dopesick) are just some of the great talents that will make their display of glamor and prestige.

