Arrogant and presumptuous, Milinkovic in Sarri’s sights. Inzaghi had gone away …

There is no serene atmosphere in the Lazio home. The fluctuating results and the behavior of some players have created not a few discontent. According to reports from Il Messaggero, Maurizio Sarri is angry with Milinkovic Savic and the Serbian could be excluded for the last match of 2021 that Lazio will play against Venice. “According to the coach, Milinkovic continues to behave in an arrogant and presumptuous way“.

“It is not an example of a vice-captain. Sarri had already thought of punishing Milinkovic with Genoa, now he thinks about it for the day after tomorrow afternoon. Luis Alberto could return with Basic who, after the two assist-goals, got annoyed with Leiva and precisely with Sergej for a few “jokes” too many. Lotito claims that some big names feel “arrived” and is convinced that the time has come to open a new cycle. On the other hand, Inzaghi had left also because he could not give more further motivations for this group, which he had managed to keep united and compact, despite the fact that the factions already existed. With Sarri, one with a more angular and detached character, every knot is back to roost “.