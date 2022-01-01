Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City: comeback victory with Rodri in recovery

Away win for leaders Manchester. Under a goal, Guadiola’s team overturns the game with Mahrez on a penalty and the Spanish midfielder: ends 2-1 at Emirates

There is no stopping Manchester City. Arsenal, however, goes really close and forces the English champions to a finalized comeback from the point of Rodri’s 2-1 in the third minute of injury time. The Citizens make it two times eleven, as the number of consecutive victories and as the points advantage over Chelsea rivals.

GUNNERS, 45 ‘FROM BIG – In the Guardiola era, the Gunners never managed to beat City in the Premier League. In the first half, Arsenal, although not led on the bench by Arteta (the former assistant of the Catalan is forced home by the covid), closes every opening in the maneuver of the City and with a suffocating pressing puts them in great difficulty. Thomas Partey is a lion in the middle of the field, Gabriel imposes himself in defense and in attack the youth trio formed by Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli, sowing panic among the rearguard of the guests.

MARTINELLI, BRILLIANT BUT INACCURATE – Saka’s left-footed shot from Tierney’s low center knocked Ederson out and gave Arsenal the lead in the 31st minute. Martinelli seems impregnable, he has three chances to score, but puts two aside and the third is foiled by Ederson. The Brazilian will also have a very tasty chance immediately after the one on one, but when the goal is unattended he will hit the outside of the net.

PENALTY XHAKA, RED GABRIEL – In the second half, however, the eleven of the capital paid a high price for naivety and nervousness. At 57 ‘Bernardo Silva seeks the penalty: Xhaka takes the bait by placing a hip shot at the Portuguese and pulling his shirt. The Var, who rightly denied Arsenal a penalty in the first half because Ederson had hit the ball before Ødegaard’s foot on the way out, called Attwell to the monitor and the referee conceded the penalty and warned the Swiss. Mahrez does not forgive from eleven meters. Just two minutes later Gabriel Magalhaes stops compatriot Gabriel Jesus in the middle of the field: he is clear yellow. The Arsenal defender has to leave the field because he had already been cautioned during the penalty action after having foolishly dug a hole in the penalty spot. In ten against eleven, the Gunners hold up well. On the advice of Arteta, Stuivenberg strengthens the defensive phase with Holding and Elneny, but there is nothing to be done on Rodri’s winning touch.

January 1, 2021 (change January 1, 2021 | 16:17)

