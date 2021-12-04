Arsenal and the crafty goalkeeper: they score with De Gea on the ground and do not give the goal back (VIDEO)

In the end, the karma, that is Ronaldo, to punish them: Manchester United wins 3-2 and also eliminates the controversy

David De Gea is lying on the ground, a few steps from his goal line, holding his ankle in pain. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s action hovers on the edge of Manchester United’s penalty area. The result is 0-0. The ball flips up to Emile Smith Rowe, who doesn’t even raise his head before shooting, and shoots. The door is in fact unguarded. It’s a goal. They all stop. Referee Martin Atkinson cancels, but is recalled by the Var: in the replay he notes that there has been no foul on De Gea, the goalkeeper fell badly on the feet of a teammate. Therefore the goal is valid. And Arsenal takes it. Without batting an eye. No fair play, no reciprocal goal. Nothing.

“The last time I saw something like this I was 11 and my doorman had gone for a sandwich,” Thierry Henry said in the Amazon study.

Later controversy, a little. Did Arsenal have to give Manchester the goal? Yes, no, maybe. For Alan Shearer “De Gea is on his feet a minute later, walking, he doesn’t limp, I think he hits like this every game. I would not have given the goal back “.

Basically the rule is clear: there is no foul, no reason to stop the game, even if the goalkeeper was on the ground, and therefore no reason to cancel the goal. But there is an unwritten tradition of fair play. Wenger’s own Arsenal against Sheffield United in the FA Cup scored on a lineout as he handed the ball back to the opposing goalkeeper. They repeated the action. Paolo Di Canio, when playing for West Ham, stopped instead of scoring with the injured opposing goalkeeper.

In any case, in the end, karma took care of it: Arsenal lost, 3-2. More than karma, Ronaldo took care of it, with a brace. Ronaldo is Cassation.

