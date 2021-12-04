Sports

Arsenal and the crafty goalkeeper: they score with De Gea on the ground and do not give the goal back (VIDEO)

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Milan, behind the scenes of the Renato Sanches affair: timing, the Mendes factor and the will of Lille | First page

2 weeks ago

“Spalletti, humble and intelligent, adds his work to Gattuso’s. He calls me ‘his majesty”

2 weeks ago

EXCLUSIVE TJ – Giuliano Giannichedda: “Juve with a three-man midfield at the Olimpico, Sarri will not have a poisoned tooth. Church eager for redemption. Market? I would bet on Vlahovic in January”

2 weeks ago

The DS Ferrari Mekies: “Focus on McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes out of our reach” | News

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button