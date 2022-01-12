Sports

“Arsenal asked Arthur to Juve”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
L’Arsenal back to charge for Arthur. The Daily Mail is convinced of this, talking about the Gunners – who had already been close to the Brazilian midfielder at the time of Barcelona, ​​before Juve and Barça agreed to transfer the player to Turin with Pjanic in blaugrana as a counterpart and a juicy capital gain for both parties – as an insistent on the doors of the Juventus club to give a reinforcement in January to Arteta.

Juve, Arthur trains hard

Daily Mail: “Allegri decisive”

According to the tabloid Arthur would be ready to leave to find a team that makes him play more and he would be Merry the key to the deal: if with Pirlo the Brazilian had found a certain regularity, with the return of Max he in fact lost places in the hierarchy and, concludes the Daily Mail, only the technician’s ok would be missing to close the deal. A decidedly ‘forced’ reconstruction, given that Allegri is starting to find results and play at the entrance of the former Gremio and given also and above all the willingness of Juventus to make moves that weigh on the budget, with a name like that of Arthur who can also be evaluated in view of an exit, in short also expendable ‘technically’, but certainly not through a loan that would not bring anything from an economic point of view not allowing the club to give a substitute to the Allegri squad.

Italian Super Cup Inter-Juve: the trophy in Milan PHOTO

