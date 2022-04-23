Arsenal distances Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo from the next Champions League

London England.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of being in the Champions League next season are diminishing. His team, a malnourished Manchester United, has almost impossible European competition after losing to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a master class by Martin Odegaard and an unforgettable afternoon by Bruno Fernandes (3-1). The Norwegian led the victory of Mikel Arteta’s men in a game that had everything, from controversial VAR decisions, disallowed goals, two penalties -one missed by Fernandes-, Cristiano’s usual goal, centenary with United, two sticks and a carousel of occasions. Only in the first part there were 22 shots, a record for this season in the league.

It was put together that Arsenal are one of the funniest teams in the Premier League, while United are one of the biggest disasters in the championship. Either Harry Maguire, threatened by his fans this week, or not. Ralf Rangnick decided to leave him on the bench this time, but that did not improve a defense that is an endemic catastrophe. In the first ball hanging into the area, Varane and Telles failed in a chain, both unable to clear. Saka arrived, outlined inside and took a shot with a thread that De Gea stopped in a sensational way. But Dalot did not arrive in time to cover Tavares, who pushed the 1-0 at will. United, like all year, tried to cover the hole in defense through attack, with the tactic of hitting more than the rival. Cristiano Ronaldo, applauded by the Emirates for the loss of his son, was the channeler, the man who connected in the middle and distributed. A function that he fulfills perfectly, but that takes him away from the area. The three clear ones that followed Tavares’ goal were held by Elanga and Bruno, and none went inside.

Arsenal appeared in lightning flashes, which were tipped by an extremely inspired Odegaard on the front. The Norwegian enjoyed a few brilliant minutes, crowned with a spectacular backheel for De Gea to stop Nketiah making it 2-0 and with a filtered ball that this time did end in a goal. With controversy, because Odegaard leaked the ball to Saka, who was knocked down by Telles, but was able to leave it to Nketiah to define. However, the VAR canceled the goal for offside and gave Arsenal a penalty for Saka’s push. The striker himself did not fail from eleven meters, forgetting his ghosts of the European Championship final. With everything in the face for Arsenal, Cristiano had to appear. Matic’s measured center and shot by the Portuguese in front of the ‘Gunner’ defense. His 100th Premier League goal for United, being the fourth player to achieve it, along with Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

When Cristiano did not appear, it was at the crucial moment of the second half. Penalty in favor of United for the hand of Tavares in a corner and the ball was caught by Bruno Fernandes, who kicked the penalty to the post. It is not the first time this season that while Cristiano is on the field, Fernandes shoots, and it is not the first time that he fails. The error did not discourage United, who saw a goal disallowed by Cristiano for millimetric offside and a post by Diogo Dalot before it fell 3-1, caused by another mistake by Fernandes. The Portuguese lost the ball on the edge of his area and Xhaka attacked with an impossible shot for De Gea. United’s hopes of turning the score around were dashed. Bruno Fernandes almost went to the street due to a great squad that was punished with a yellow card, and Cristiano had no choice but to lower his head and accept that this team is not up to more. With four games to go, United is six points away from the Champions League, which right now marks Arsenal at 60 units with one game less than the ‘Red Devils’.