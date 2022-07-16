Arsenal: Fabio Vieira claims to have qualities “similar to Messi”

The young Portuguese is eagerly awaited for his Premier League debut, having joined the Gunners at the start of the summer.

Arsenal’s new signing Fabio Vieira claims to share the “qualities” of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and is looking to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo after joining the Premier League. The 22-year-old has become a surprise signing for the Gunners, who did not hesitate to bet more than 30 million euros in June.

How does Fabio Vieira look like Lionel Messi?

He was signed after a 2021-22 season at Porto, in which he netted six goals and provided 11 assists, and Vieira believes he can show a skill set in English football that is comparable – at least in some departments – to that of Messi.

Explaining his strengths to The Athletic, Vieira said: “I like Ronaldo and Messi. I like Messi because of his style of play. It’s like mine – left-handed, some of the same qualities.

“And Ronaldo, not because he’s Portuguese, but because of his hard work and his mentality. It’s incredible. And he scores a lot of goals. They’re incredible players.”

Vieira is now following a similar path to that of Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United, and a number of fellow internationals he looks to for inspiration.

Vieira added of his Premier League challenge: “It’s the best league in the world. England has always been very attractive to me. Great Portuguese players have played here: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Joao Cancelo, I want to follow them.

“I always dreamed of playing for Porto when I was young. But my real dream was to play in the Premier League.”

What is Fabio Vieira’s best position?

Vieira has a lot to prove before he can claim to rub shoulders with other Portuguese stars in England, but an opportunity to prove his worth is about to present itself.

He added on the position that would best allow him to flourish at the Emirates Stadium: “The manager told me he knows I can play as a midfielder – No.8, No.10 – or on the wing, left side or right side. They know that I am a versatile player.

“I prefer number 10. That’s my real position.”