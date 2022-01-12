Arsenal steps forward for Arthur: Juve listens and sets the conditions | First page

According to what has been learned from CalcioMercato.com,, looking for reinforcements in that area of ​​the pitch and who has in his coach Arteta an admirer of the former Barcelona. Some Spanish clubs also remain in the background, ready to present the first concrete proposals to the Juventus club, which at that point could also consider reinforcing themselves in the median before the end of January.

BEFORE GIVING – The first half of the season highlighted some critical issues, in terms of quality, in a department also burdened by some operations carried out in recent seasons that greatly limit the room for maneuver of the Cherubini technical area manager: in addition to the well-known situation of Aaron Ramsey, for some time on the sidelines of the project and waiting for the right call from the Premier League, the Juventus management needs to sell another pawn to act as an entry. Arthur currently boasts more admirers than the controversial Rabiot, for example, but those of an economic nature play a fundamental role in Juventus’ evaluations. Arsenal, on the strength of an agreement in principle with the player, would have expressed their willingness to sign the Brazilian on loan until June, a formula on which the account party is reflecting.

EVALUATIONS – The bianconeri would prefer to immediately sell the player on a defined basis or would open, alternatively, to a loan with obligation to redeem: in this way, there would be a budget to invest to replace it numerically. However, the difficulties related to the timing of planning a more structured operation remain, which commits Arsenal to investing in a player whose balance sheet has a value of around 50 million euros for Juve. An intrigue that can suddenly ignite and unlock the market for Old lady and open up new scenarios.