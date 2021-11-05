Art, 5 exhibitions to visit on the weekend of 6-7 November

The weekend has finally arrived, and to spend it in the company of art and culture we propose five exhibitions to visit absolutely during these two days of relaxation. A journey into art and photography to enjoy this autumn weekend.

5 exhibitions not to be missed on the weekend of 6-7 November

Artissima 2021 – Turin

Artissima International of Contemporary Art of Turin announces the next awaited appointment with the 28th edition of the fair, the only one in Italy exclusively dedicated to contemporary art, directed by Ilaria Bonacossa for the fifth year. Artissima 2021 was born in an anomalous temporal situation, often defined and perceived as “suspended” and “static”, but which in reality continues, inexorably, to produce new visions, ideas, ways of acting and reacting.

Gaze of the Artist. Giorgione, Carpioni, Guardi and Canaletto between mystery, myth and invention – Cellatica

The exhibition-dossier takes its cue from the painting exhibited in the Sala del Ridotto depicting “The presentation before the wedding”, a work of about 1750 by Pietro Longhi. The works chosen for the exhibition allow, given the central location in the exhibition path of the House Museum, to create a dialogue with some selected paintings from the permanent collection. The four works on display offer a complete range of portraiture in the Baroque period.

Exhibitions not to be missed

Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich. Homage to Photographic Masters – Milan

The exhibition, curated by Anne Morin, produced and organized by Skira, in collaboration with diChroma Photography of Madrid and the Stelline Foundation, offers 61 images that pay homage to thirty-four masters of photography, such as Albert Watson, Annie Leibovitz, Bill Brandt, Diane Arbus , Herb Ritts, Irving Penn, Pierre et Gilles, Richard Avedon and Robert Mapplethorpe, in which, John Malkovich, Miller’s friend and accomplice, interprets the subject of famous shots, transforming himself from time to time into Marilyn Monroe, Salvador Dalí, Mick Jagger , Muhammad Ali, Meryl Streep, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, Albert Einstein, Ernest Hemingway and many other characters.

A masterpiece for Milan – Milan

It is the Annunciation by Tiziano Vecellio (1490-1576), the Masterpiece for Milan 2021, an initiative now in its thirteenth edition.

The large canvas (280 × 193 cm), the work of the Venetian master’s full maturity, characterized by vibrant luministic research, coming from the Museum and Real Bosco di Capodimonte in Naples, in storage by the church of San Domenico Maggiore in Naples, heritage of Fondo Buildings of Worship administered by the Ministry of the Interior, will be exhibited from November 6, 2021 to February 6, 2022, at the Carlo Maria Martini Diocesan Museum in Milan.

Zero Pixel Photography – Trieste

Over one hundred international photographers and 250 images on display for the festival dedicated to chemical photography, scheduled from 5 November to 8 December in Trieste. With 13 exhibitions in four exhibition venues, 6 laboratories and 7 conferences, Fotografia Zero Pixel will propose a journey between Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Mexico, Japan and the United States to tell about many different ways of conceiving the body. Fotografia Zero Pixel, the festival of photography without digital, scheduled from 5 November to 8 December 2021. Dedicated this year to the theme “Body / Body”, the festival will explore this term with an extremely varied etymology, presenting an overview of images that will tell many different ways of conceiving it, in a journey between Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany, Mexico, Japan and the United States.