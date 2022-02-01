Art and medicine, comparison in Cervignano

The finissage of the exhibition Take Care Of Yourselfcurated by Eva Comuzzi and Orietta Masin, and included in the homonymous contemporary art exhibition – promoted and organized by the Circolo ARCI Cervignano, supported by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, the Municipality of Cervignano del Friuli and Cassa Rurale FVG, with the patronage of PromoTurismo FVG and in partnership with numerous public and private bodies – presents Friday 4 February at 6 pm at the Auditorium of the House of Music in Largo Bradaschia in Cervignano del Friuli, a meeting with the doctor Vincenza Ferrararesponsible of Art and Medical Humanities Laboratory of the Sapienza University of Rome, in dialogue with Eva Comuzzi.

The meeting with Dr. Ferrara further explores the theme of the review through the presentation of her latest publication Art as a tool for training in the medical and health area which investigates the relationship between art and medicine.

From the back cover: Art can play a central role in the training of Care Staff for the development of skills and for the Humanization of the therapeutic path. The application of art as a tool for learning and its historical relationship with medicine can be a valid support for the development of skills such as observation, active listening, problem solving and empathy, useful for improve the profession and the relationship with the patient. It is possible to rediscover the link between art, medicine and care to help health professionals improve their business and suggest to museum institutions how to support their well-being.

During the conversation with the art critic Eva Comuzzi the research area of ​​the Dr. Ferrara concerning the use of Cultural Heritage as a tool for learning, for social inclusion and for the promotion of well-being by adopting innovative methods. This approach is not only the result of Ferrara’s experience – which carries out seminars and teaching activities in university courses in the medical and health area, training for teachers and museum operators in relation to areas related to pedagogy, special psychology, museology and Medical Humanities – but from scientific evidence that gives, in fact, a very structured foundation to his work.

The meeting is organized in collaboration with the Department of Culture and House of Musicin the context of Pact for Reading of the Municipality of Cervignano del Friuli – City that reads.

During the meeting the book Art as a tool for training in the medical and health area (Aracne Editrice 2020) will be available for purchase through the Mariuz Bookshop.

The finissage it also represents the last opportunity to visit the exhibition in its two sections, in the exhibition spaces of the Casa della Musica with the works of Andrea D’Arsiè, Elisabetta Calligaro, Nicolò Bruno And Thomas Antonelli. And in Galleria Stone with the works of LD, Anastasiya Parvanova, Michele Seffino And Martina Zanin.