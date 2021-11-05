Art Garfunkel turns 80, from the legendary duo with Paul Simon to a solo career

The legendary singer was born in New York on November 5, 1941. In high school he met Paul Simon with whom he will share stages, successes and separations for decades. Since the 1970s he has also released several solo works and has acted in some films

Arthur Ira “Art” Garfunkel turns 80. Legend of folk music, he was born in New York on November 5, 1941. American singer-songwriter and actor, he is one of the halves of the famous duo Simon & Garfunkel, together with Paul Simon. Originally from Forest Hills, Queens, Arthur was born to a Romanian family of Jewish origin; the meeting of life, the one with Paul Simon, takes place at school: between 1956 and 1962 the two boys perform under the name of Tom & Jerry and become great friends. A true and conflicting friendship, which will lead them in life to collide, get lost and find each other many times, to touch success together, to try on several occasions solo paths that are not always satisfactory.

Success with the duo Simon & Garfunkel deepening Sounds of Silence: 5 curiosities about Simon & Garfunkel’s second album In October 1964 the duo Simon & Garfunkel released the album “Wednesday Morning, 3 AM” with Columbia Records but the critics were not positive, and the duo separated. The following year, however, an intuition changes the lives of the two artists: their producer Tom Wilson decides to extract the song “The Sound of Silence” from the disc (ALL CURIOSITIES), re-edit it with a base of electric instruments, and publish it. as a single. Success was immediate: the song ended up in first place on the Billboard chart and the two artists became among the most iconic in the 1960s. Over the next five years they will record five studio albums but, due to career differences and obvious character differences, they separate once again in 1970, following the release of their most famous and acclaimed album: “Bridge over Troubled Water”. The solo career and acting rehearsals In the seventies Garfunkel released some solo albums and, while not reaching the heights reached with Simon, he obtained a good success with songs like “I Only Have Eyes For You” and “Bright Eyes”: both songs end up at number 1 on the chart English singles, and with “All I Know” instead reaches the number 9 position in the US A version of “Bright Eyes” becomes part of the soundtrack of the animated film “The hill of rabbits”. In the meantime he also tested himself as an actor starring in some films including “Comma 22” and “Carnal Knowledge”, of 1971, with Jack Nicholson, Candice Bergen, and Ann-Margret.

Paul Simon turns 80, the singer yesterday and today: how he has changed Garfunkel reunites with Paul Simon in 1981 for the famous concert in Central Park. The tour that follows is fine from a musical point of view, but brings new misunderstandings and quarrels between the two, including that which leads Paul Simon to even exclude the voice of Art from the new album which, previously announced as the new album of the duo, is then released as a solo album by Paul Simon under the title of “Hearts and Bones”. After this episode Garfunkel left the music scene for years, until 1988 when, surprisingly, he recorded the album “Lefty”, but without the expected success: the critics showed that they did not appreciate any of these solo albums and Garfunkel did not publish anything. more until “Up ’til Now” in 1993. The 1996 live “Across America” ​​was released, recorded live at the Ellis Island Registry Hall. The concert features numerous guest artists, including James Taylor, his wife of Garfunkel, Kim, and his son James Arthur. The last years In 2003, Garfunkel released the acclaimed album “Everything Waits to Be Noticed”, written in collaboration with singer-songwriters Maia Sharp and Buddy Mondlock: this album to date represents one of his best solo performances, containing several songs that were originally poems written by him. In 2003, Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon reunite again putting aside their differences once and for all. In 2006, Garfunkel signed for Rhino Records with which, on January 30, 2007, he released the album “Some Enchanted Evening” in America, currently his last studio work.