Art nudes censored on social media, Vienna museums upload them to OnlyFans

For the Vienna OnlyFans museums seems to be the only online platform where you can upload works of art without being censored for pornography. To share the social marketing campaign, the official account that deals with cultural tourism in Vienna.

Vienna Museums OnlyFans: censorship on Facebook and Tik Tok

For museums, freely promoting their works on social media seems like the challenge more difficult even if we are in the digital age. In particular, the Viennese museums are at the center of the sights. The last episode dates back to last July, when the Tik Tok account of theAlbertina Museum was blacked out. Reason for the censorship for sharing photos of Japanese artist Nobuyoshi Araki considered too risqué. Even earlier a censorship for the same reasons took place on Facebook. Victim was the account of the Leopold Museum that he had to delete the post with the works of the famous Egon Schiele for pornographic content. Obstacles that the Vienna Tourist Board has already faced in 2017 with a censored advertising campaign on the London Underground. This time the institution wanted to respond with an ingenious marketing idea. “We decided to put the world famous ‘explicit’ artworks on OnlyFans”.

Vienna Museums OnlyFans: the official press release from the Tourist Board

The spokesperson for the Viennese Tourist Board explains the unconventional idea, Helena Hartlauer. “Over the years, Vienna has hosted some of the most famous artists in the world, whose works pushed the boundaries of what was considered acceptable in art and society at the time. So it is not surprising at all to know that some of their works of art have been censored more than a hundred years ago. And the battle against censorship is still raging“. The decision then to land on an adult site like OnlyFans was born after years of exasperation. With a subscription of $ 4.99 per month, users will be able to view the works that do not seem appropriate for social networks. Subscribers will also receive a free Vienna City Card which allows discounts and free admissions to the city’s museums.

Museums Vienna: censorship in London in 2017

The provocative and unconventional response of the Viennese museums should not come as a surprise. A similar dynamic occurred in 2017 with the clash that took place during an advertising campaign in London. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the artist’s death Egon Schiele, the Vienna Tourist Board had organized an international advertising campaign to exhibit his works. London had been one of the cities chosen for the campaign. The idea was to exhibit the author’s works in the famous English metro. The transport company refused to exhibit some works because “Too pushed”. Vienna then sent back the works, censoring the “risque” parts, replacing them with the writing. “We’re sorry. They are one hundred years old but they are still too bold ”. The answer relies on the metro generated a worldwide interest. The same is true today, but the answer seems to be working.

The Tourist Board stated that after a week the news of the OnlyFans account was very clicked.