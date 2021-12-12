Art nudes censored on social media, Vienna’s museums go to OnlyFans

“To each age its art and to each art its freedom”. Since 1898 is the phrase found on the facade of the Secession building in Vienna. Mythical place where Gustav Klimt and his companions gave life to an unrepeatable season for art and culture. A breath of fresh air that broke the classical canons still in vogue in the Habsburg Empire at the time. More than a century later, from Vienna, the news arrives that the Tourist Board has opened the OnlyFans channel for Viennese museums where to insert the famous nude works exhibited in their rooms. In short, the ambiguous portraits of Egon Schiele and the sensual women painted by Klimt for the strict standards of Instagram, Facebook and TikTok are not good. Better to force those images in the social for adults only and for a fee as if it were erotic material.

The decision comes from afar. In July 2021, the Albertina Museum’s TikTok account was suspended and then blocked for showing works by Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki showing a female breast. In 2019, Instagram decided that a Peter Paul Rubens painting violated the platform’s community standards that prevent any depiction of nudity, even those of an “artistic or creative nature”. The Leopold Museum also found it difficult to promote its collection of Schiele’s nudes, particularly in advertising campaigns in Germany, England and the United States. While a short video with the painting Liebespaar by Koloman Moser, made to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Leopold, was rejected by Facebook and Instagram as “potentially pornographic”.

Tourism spokeswoman Helena Hartlauer explained that it was “next to impossible” for the city and its cultural institutions to use nude artwork in their promotional materials. It may be that in the opening of the OnlyFans channel – the first subscribers will be given a Vienna City Card – there is also a bit of malice to revive tourism in the city now that Covid has loosened its grip but in the meantime the question remains. With the cancel culture which has targeted many works of art for the most absurd and disparate reasons. If in the case of Vienna we are talking about nude, a painting with the portrait of Queen Elizabeth has been removed from the University of Oxford because it “represents colonial history”. Not to mention the statue of Winston Churchill in London or that of Gabriele D’Annunzio in Trieste smeared for political reasons.

Meanwhile, an exhibition dedicated to the Austrian painter Klimt is about to open its doors at Palazzo Braschi in Rome (from 27 October to 27 March 2022), where the most important works from the Belvedere Museum and the Klimt foundation will be exhibited. The capital is covered with posters with the sensual Giuditta I who also peeps out from some buses. For now, everything is fine, but who knows, who knows if someone does not think of a coat of paint. You never know these days.