Art on TV from January 31 to February 6: Modigliani, Tiziano, Naples

The TV guide of the week: here are the programs dedicated to art from 31 January to 6 February 2022.

On Rai 5 from Monday to Thursday at 20.20 back Passone art and power. Friday 4 February at 9.15 pm Art Night will lead us to Naples with an episode that will talk about the city between past and future.

On Rai History episodes 47, 22, 82 and 40 of #Meastri they will air from Tuesday to Friday at 5.50pm.

On Sky Art from Monday to Friday at 12.40 pm reruns of Art Raiders – Hunt for grave robbers. Monday 31 January at 6.05 pm he returns Gauguin: a life on the edge. Wednesday 2 February at 18.25 he returns Titian: love, desire, death. Thursday 3 at 6.15 pm he returns The Uffizi Gallery, while four episodes of Art of Museum. Friday 4 at 4.30 pm he returns The painter and the thief, followed by Modigliani and its secrets.

On Sky Cinema Due come back The Last Vermeer Tuesday 1 February at 12.55 pm.

On Sky Cinema Romance come back Mona Lisa Smile with Julia Roberts Wednesday 2 February at 12.05.

Image: Titian: love, desire, death

