Artemisia Academy launches FAD course on sustainable medicine

World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April. “Our Planet, our Health” is the slogan launched by the World Health Organization, with the intention of remembering that “only if we save our Planet from environmental disaster, aiming for an economy of well-being, can we hope for a world improve”. For the occasion, in concrete support of the objectives of the World Day, Artemisia Academy, an organism of Artemisia Onlus, an association of the network of clinical diagnostic centers Artemisia Lab, organized a FAD course with free Ecm credits entitled “sustainable medicine and reduction of damage in health care: from the macro to the micro environment “.

“We are experiencing a phase of very serious health, economic, environmental and social crisis – reads a note – In addition to the increasingly frequent extreme climatic events and the uncontrolled disposal of toxic waste, the Covid19 pandemic has seriously compromised the prevention and treatment of other serious diseases, and the current war in Ukraine has triggered a process of devastation in the invaded country that risks causing energy and food shocks with a domino effect of global proportions. Essentially, the root cause is to be identified in a widespread attitude of indifference towards Social Solidarity, Ecosystem Equilibrium, Human and Earth Safety, underestimating the importance that, instead, these factors assume on maintaining the state of health of the individual and the community. therefore it is advisable to direct adequate attention and resources to health services, scientific research and partner studies to diplomatic relations, environmental sciences, sustainable management of natural resources and the appropriate use of structural and technological resources “.

The FAD Artemisia Academy course is aimed at raising awareness among the community on the issue of Sustainable Development and at transmitting new interdisciplinary skills to healthcare professionals in the medical-scientific, sociological, environmental, economic and Global Risk Management fields. The event is accredited for 6 ECM training credits and is aimed at all health professions. The live streaming will be held on 12 April 2022, from 16:00. To learn more and to register: www.artemisiaonlus.it/eventi