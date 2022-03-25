“Arthritis can occur from the first year of age”, emphasize specialists

Doctors clarify several aspects about Rheumatoid Arthritis and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

Dr. Elivette Zambrana, incoming president of the Puerto Rico Association of Rheumatologists and Dr. José Rodríguez Santiago, rheumatologist and past president of the Puerto Rico Association of Rheumatologists. Photos: supplied to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Elivette Zambrana, incoming president of the Puerto Rico Association of Rheumatologists, points out that arthritis juvenile idiopathic is an autoimmune condition that manifests with inflammation of the joints, in a subdivision of it, arthritis rheumatoid, is the one that brings more complications in adult lifebecause it is more aggressive if treatment is not started on time.

arthritis juvenile idiopathic is subdivided into 7 subtypes, so it is important to know this to indicate the most appropriate treatment. If there are 5 joints affected, then we speak of an arthritis polyarticular.

“The peak age in one of the subtypes is two or three years, even at one year of age,” says the doctor. To be classified as juvenile idiopathic, the patient must have the diagnosis before age 16. In children, it is often transient.

Rheumatoid arthritis

For his part, Dr. José Rodríguez Santiago, rheumatologist and past president of the Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Rico, clarifies that arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis can occur from 30 to 50 years of age and occurs mostly in women, although there is a late presentation, especially in women over 60 years of age, when natural changes begin to appear.

“The patients have a genetic predisposition”, clarifies Dr. Rodríguez, despite the fact that environmental factors, such as smoking, also have an influence. In adulthood, it is possible to develop such a condition.

Smoking is one of the environmental factors that most influence arthritis rheumatoid. Lifestyle is critical, as it can predispose to the development of these conditions.

Regarding the tests to establish a diagnosis, a physical examination should be performed, in addition to basic serology, since other pathologies such as lupus, for example, should be ruled out.

Regarding treatments, Dr. Zambrana clarifies that the first line tends to be steroids and then disease modifiers. In pediatrics, they use more methotrexate. After that, come the biological treatments. They also have medications to do a rescue, such as prednisone.

Biologicals have been introduced in the last twenty years and this “has been excellent because we see fewer people without movement,” says Zambrana.

There is talk of the “art of rheumatology” because, although two patients have the same conditiontreatments are individualized, since not all patients respond in the same way.

Dr. Rodríguez notes that rheumatology is one of the areas of internal medicine and one of the most fascinating because today they have tools that they didn’t have before. Before, substances were used that intoxicated patients, they were toxic tools that caused the patient to suffer severe adverse effects.

Previously, they saw “patients who were bedridden,” emphasizes the expert Rodríguez, but this has changed with the arrival of biological treatments. Today, there are patients who even doubt that they have the disease because they feel fine.

The goal of rheumatologists is to bring the condition into remission so that the patient can have a normal, productive life and can be inserted into all normal daily routines, says rheumatologist Rodríguez.