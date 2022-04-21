Arthritis: The signs on your skin that you should never ignore

Rheumatoid arthritis is a condition that affects the joints and, if left untreated, can also cause disability. We discover the signs on the skin to pay attention to for an early diagnosis of the disease.

More than 400,000 patients in Italy suffer from rheumatoid arthritisa disease that affects more women than men.

The age in which it develops is between 40 and 60 years, but in some cases it can also develop from the age of 14; in that case it is called “early onset” arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis. If left untreated, it can cause irreversible joint damage and lead to disability.

The main symptoms rheumatoid arthritis are joint pain, swelling and stiffness. It can also cause more general symptoms and inflammation in other parts of the body.

This condition can present with visible symptoms on the skin such as swelling, ie rheumatoid nodules under the skin around the affected joints.

Some people with arthritis may develop arash with small dots on the epidermis, which indicate the presence of inflammation.

Other symptoms include fatigue and lack of energy, high fever, sweating, poor appetite, and weight loss.

There are many different types of arthritis; for example, thearthrosis it is the most common and affects around nine million people.

To be able to intervene, accurate and early diagnosis is important. THE symptoms to pay attention to are:

joint pain

joint stiffness

inflammation in and around the joints

limited movement of the joints

warm red skin over the affected joint

muscle weakness and atrophy.

