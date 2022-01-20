Arthur and Locatelli, the couple works. Does it really make sense to separate them now?

It’s okay that yesterday’s Sampdoria was very little, tactically, as an approach, as a habit to the scheme, to the new ones, to too many things to prove to be an opponent at the height of a Juventus in vertical growth. But the idea that Manuel Locatelli And Arthur they offered yesterday, together, side by side, it’s interesting. It would be even more so in a potential 4-2-3-1 and perhaps it would have been even more so if Federico Chiesa hadn’t been injured. Of course, the eventual arrival of Anthony Martial from Manchester United would always allow Paulo Dybala to be placed under the striker and the two in the median, next to each other. Why separate them, right now they’re starting to fuel?

The midfield was, in fact, the dancer department of this Juventus. Filling up the area, with Alvaro Morata or whoever for him, is the least of the problems if you don’t get to the opposing area. And it always depends on the supplies, the game, the approach and the intensity of the team. Yesterday Arthur and Locatelli showed synergy, harmony and above all an excellent understanding. In both phases. He missed the left flank, but the problem relating to Adrien Rabiot is another story, but there is a factor that is not evident at first glance but for those who have followed Juventus thoroughly in this bad year, yes. Locatelli trusts Arthur. Arthur trusts Locatelli. For this reason, yesterday, against Sampdoria, they also felt free to try a sombrero, a verticalization, to carry the ball, to widen, risking something more.

Separating them now would be a shame. It is true that Juventus are doing well to strengthen themselves in the future, perhaps by aiming for a 4-2-3-1, therefore with a physique, substance and quantity midfielder who knows how to screen. The ‘type’, albeit unattainable for money and figures, is Aurelien Tchouameni. For this reason the rumors about Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach (too many years of contract required, too high the commissions), for this reason that identikit there. For this reason Aaron Ramsey will continue to be an increasingly foreign body, for this Nicolò Rovella could make the ‘fourth’ of the department in view of next season and for this it cannot be excluded that in the end the great sacrifice, now or in the summer, may be Rodrigo Bentancur. Also because Arthur weighs too much on the budget, but it’s not just for this. Allegri trusted him and he should understand that too. Yesterday’s race could be a new start.