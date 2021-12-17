Sports

Arthur and Ramsey first names on the list

TURIN – It is still the time for reflections, for hidden contacts, for expressions of interest that are struggling to lead to a real negotiation. But something can move soon and the emissaries of the case never stop, without prejudice to January a revolution is not expected, rather concrete adjustments to the squad. There where the Juventus appears lacking an adequate center forward to support the work of Morata, Dybala and partners, but also – if all the needs on the pitch come together – a midfielder of physique and leg, good at supporting Locatelli in the defensive phase and perhaps freeing the streak as a raider in the offensive one.

Young profiles are the most followed at Juventus

Or perhaps exchanging duties, because even the midfielder will have to contribute to canceling the obvious difficulties of the bianconeri in creating scoring opportunities and above all making them concrete. However the first diktat is to give in and there in the middle the choice has already been made. Only after having sold 1-2 players out of the planes will it be possible to develop the incoming maneuvers for the Cavani or the Icardi on duty, although at the Keep going young profiles remain by far the most popular and those who think of Dusan Vlahovic not wrong […]. And so, beyond a Ramsey perpetually on the landing list, it is Arthur the potentially hottest name on the subject […]

