Arthur, another flop: the 72 million at Barcelona, ​​the investigation by the Gdf and the delay, Juve want to say goodbye in January | First page

The umpteenth negative chapter of a story that was born badly, continued worse and that risks ending sadly with an early ending. The one between Juve and Arthur Melo it is a relationship that, between many lows and few highs, has never been able to take off: the last episode tells of an exclusion from the squad for the Penzo match against Venice, scheduled for tomorrow night, after late arrival to the tactical training session scheduled for the morning.

ACCIDENTS, PERFORMANCE NOT AT HEIGHT AND NOW THE DELAY – Massimiliano Allegri had predicted it, the official list of players who will leave for the Lagoon confirmed the situation: the Brazilian will stay at home. “Things that can happen”, the Juventus coach commented, but the decision taken testifies the annoyance on the part of the technician and the club, last drop of a persistent and growing bitterness in the last period, between injuries and poor performance.

72 MILLION IN BARCELONA AND THE GDF INVESTIGATION – Another one flop. The purchase of the 1996 class is one of the 42 Juventus operations that ended up under investigation by the Guardia di Finanza. as part of the investigations on the Juventus capital gains in the last three seasons. In the summer of 2020 Arthur landed in Turin, bought from Barcelona for 72 million euros plus 10 bonuses, in the exchange that brought Miralem Pjanic to Spain: an operation that was not successful for either club involved. An important investment that hasn’t paid off: in two years at Juve, with different coaches, he has never managed to establish himself.

THE CHANGE OF AGENT, THE INTEREST OF SEVILLE AND THE DEPARTURE IN JANUARY – In this season he played just seven games, of which only one as a starter, against Verona. also conditioned by continuous physical problems: the change of agent, with the choice of Federico’s agency Shepherd, it is a clear clue to the future. Juve would like him to start as early as January, even if the only viable option seems to be that of a loan: in Spain some clubs have taken an interest in the 25-year-old, especially Monchi’s Sevilla. Lazio and Friborg are also following the story closely, but Juve’s valuation of around € 35 million puts him out of the market at the moment.

@ AleDigio89