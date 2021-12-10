“Arthur arrived late, he’s out! Dybala, De Sciglio and the choice over McKennie ”- SOS Fanta

Eve press conference for Maximilian Merry. The Juve coach presented himself in front of the journalists before the match against Venezia, scheduled for tomorrow at 6 pm. These are his words: “Juve’s next step is tomorrow’s match, which will be complicated. At home they score a lot, I don’t think they only scored against Inter. They will try to do a historic feat, we must have mentality and respect, physically we will have to race and then the technical qualities will emerge. We need the right approach “.

WHO COMES BACK AND WHO NOT – “De Sciglio is fine, McKennie not yet, even today he was only partially in the group and he joins next week. Ramsey is still out, Arthur was unlucky and arrived late for training this morning, he will not be called up“.

MOMENT – “I think the lads have understood the moment, the importance of tomorrow’s commitment and I’m sure they will play a good match.”

DE SCIGLIO – “Holder and median of two? If De Sciglio plays, Cuadrado will be moved forward and Bernardeschi will remain in his position on the left. He does better there, he has more freedom of movement ”.

DYBALA – “He’s fine, he’s trained with the team, he’s available and ready to play”.

KAIO JORGE – “At this moment we have absolutely not taken into consideration the loan hypothesis. He is getting better and better and will have his space, he will play ”.

ARTHUR – “He arrived late the day before the game, that’s not fair. From Tuesday he will be back with the team. These are things that happen during the year, it’s not a problem ”.

VENICE – “In Venice only @chiellini and I played it. It’s a strange field, if you don’t play with the right application you risk getting hurt. They beat Fiorentina, scored many goals and played well, in a proactive way “.

PILGRIMS – “Luca has grown a lot and he has a lot of merit. He wanted to stay at Juventus, he is growing and I think he can still improve. It is a valid alternative to Alex Sandro ”.