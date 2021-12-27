“Arthur? Evaluations with Juve. Bernardeschi wants to renew”

DUBAI (ARAB EMIRATES) – Federico Shepherd boy won ai Globe Soccer Awards the award as best agent of 2021. Speaking to Sky Sport, he took stock of the situation of Arthur and another of his assistants in black and white, Bernardeschi: “Arthur wants to be a protagonist in his club, this year in particular as there is the World Cup. We are evaluating with Juventus, with great consistency and participation towards the club. There is serenity, we will find a solution if there is a need, given that in the last three games he has found space playing twice as a starter and once with more than half an hour. Bernardeschi is experiencing a positive moment, talks are underway and we are not opposed to a renewal. It’s part of my job to evaluate alternatives, then the kid will decide. But it’s not goodbye in his head right now“.