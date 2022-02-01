Arthur, Kaio Jorge and Morata: Juve, and now?

TURIN- In the end they all remained and three, even if at different times they “risked” to say goodbye to Juventus. Who definitively, who temporarily, in any case it would have been a question of leaving Turin by return of post. And instead Arthur, Kaio Jorge and Alvaro Morata will remain at the court of Maximilian Merry to try to play their cards for a future all to write. Take the Brazilian ex Barcelona: the Juventus management, in agreement with the player’s entourage, has tried to meet the needs of a boy who looks to the World Cup in Qatar as a goal to be crossed in the role of protagonist. Arthur he was looking for a club that could guarantee him a permanent position with respect to a Juve in which, despite not being a very big player, he had gained positions in the manager’s hierarchies. First Sevilla, then Arsenal with greater decision: here are the two clubs that have come forward looking for a loan, the only plausible solution in the face of a contractual situation like that of the former blaugrana, linked to Juventus until 2025 but with maxi-evaluation of the card after the exchange defined with Miralem Pjanic. Impossible to think of a willingness on the part of the Gunners to buy Arthur, but the English did not particularly insist on having the player for 18 months instead of 6 and in the end the good sense: the 25-year-old remains with the hope of being more central to Allegri’s project and perhaps being more attractive on the market in June. From a Brazilian to a Brazilian, younger and little used until now. Also for Kaio Jorge Some roads have opened in recent days, between Italy (Cagliari with or without the Nandez affair, Salernitana) and abroad (Granada). Yesterday morning it seemed that the Spanish pi sta could take off, but no real negotiation followed the pour parler. At that point, in agreement with Allegri, Juventus decided to keep the striker despite the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic reduce the already limited chances of finding a place in the Juventus team.