Arthur, new contact with Arsenal: the position of Juve. And Frattesi appears

A presence on the pitch that does not change the situation off the pitch. Arthur Melo, in fact, remains a man in the balance and with the market calling, beyond the 45 ‘as a starter played yesterday. The Brazilian likes Arsenal who push for him and are ready for a new contact. In fact, between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, another offensive by the English club is expected, which hopes to bring him to the Premier League at least for the next six months. Arteta wants him and Arsenal are willing to pay all the remaining salary, but Juventus also have clear ideas: they won’t start without a substitute. Who can arrive? The recent dream is Bruno Guimaraes, for whom a road has been opened, but the cost is very high and therefore the work continues. From Paredes to the other goals, the bianconeri are thinking of a loan shot, after which they would be willing to let Arthur go. The first name on the starter list is always that of Aaron Ramsey, but he may not be the only one.

IN JUNE – Meanwhile, Juve are thinking about the future and in particular thinking about the month of June.

In the next few days, a contact and a meeting is expected between Federico Cherubini and Giovanni Carnevali, CEO of Sassuolo. On the table the name of Scamacca, but not only. David too Frattesi, revelation midfielder of the neroverde club, who emerged with excellent performances and ended up on Roberto Mancini’s list for the national team, is really liked. As the Journal, in recent weeks his candidacy for June has also emerged. It is now worth at least 25 million. Juve challenges Inter and thinks about it, because more than one shot will be needed in the summer.