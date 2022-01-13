Arthur said yes to Arteta, Allegri’s ok to farewell

Arsenal are serious about Arthur. As reported by TMW, i Gunners they want to try to treat themselves to the former Barcelona midfielder already in this transfer window. Mr. Arteta asked directly, who intends to entrust him with a key role in his median and to which Arthur would therefore have already said yes. The red and white pressing continues and, after the contacts in the last few hours, the Juventus playmaker is increasingly convinced: if he leaves Juve in January, he will do it only to wear the Arsenal shirt. For Arthur in the past few weeks a German top club and a Spanish top club had also moved, but the player himself had not considered a possible transfer. Right up to the entry of Arteta, ready to guarantee him the leading role in London that he does not have in Turin today.

The offer of Gunners has already arrived: dry loan until the end of the season with an engagement entirely at his own expense, a formula that would allow the player to relaunch and the Old Lady possibly to sell it for a significant amount next summer. What is missing? Mister Allegri has not yet given the green light for the sale of Arthur, who can only be let go if a replacement arrives first. From Turin, however, a certain opening filters through: the Brazilian is not considered non-transferable (between winter and summer) and in the next few days the negotiation could thus come to life.