[Artículo] Detective Pikachu 2 and his worrying absence – Nintenderos

Only the best of investigators could figure out what’s going on with Detective Pikachu 2. In the summer of 2019, Creatures Inc. confirmed that was working on a sequel to his successful 3DS title. Shortly before, the cinemas received Pokemon: Detective Pikachua film with Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton and Ryan Reynolds that, after its world premiere, managed to raise more than 400 million dollars. However, the notoriety and rapid growth of the brand could not prevent would fall into oblivion and, years later, we continue without news of Detective Pikachu 2.

A mystery for the best detective

Shortly before confirming its sequel, Nintendo gave the world the first installment of this spin off. With this graphic adventure full of humor and crazy cases, the license took a twist to get out of its usual formula. What started out as a Japan-exclusive 3-episode quiz ended up being a competent title with triple the number of episodes. In these we would learn stories and mysteries that we would have to solve with Tim, the human protagonist, and Pikachu, his faithful Pokémon companion. Also, to commemorate the occasion, Nintendo released a themed amiibo Pikachu bigger than usual. If we add to these antecedents the fever of Pokémon GO who reigned during those days, success was assured.

Although be repetitivesomething that the specialized press and the players pointed out, Detective Pikachu it was one of the biggest releases of its year. With Nintendo 3DS giving its last gasps, given that Nintendo Switch had already celebrated its first anniversary, the confirmation of a sequel for the hybrid did not surprise anyone. If to this, in addition, we add the incredible reception of the film, sweeping all the countries in which it was released, it would almost have been a shot in the foot not to continue the license. However, the first bad news came when the protagonist confirmed that it would be “unlikely” to see a second part. And, although the followers were calm by the announcement of the sequel to the video game, time has shown that this may be in no man’s land.

Detective Pikachu 2 must improve the formula and take full advantage of the console

We’ve been wondering for a long time what about this development that everyone seems to have forgotten. The sequel to Detective Pikachu is, along with pokemon sleep, one of the great mysteries of the franchise. Since your announcement, numerous installments of the license have come to Switch. remakes Long-awaited or super-ambitious projects, for example, are already within reach of users. But, as much as gamers may want otherwise, news of this long-awaited game is still scarce. In fact, the latest news rumors date from end of March last 2020. Since then, the usual is the trend that follows since the confirmation of the sequel: absolute silence. However, this lack of news has not stopped the expectations and wishes of the fans the spin off.

Their main request seeks that Detective Pikachu 2 learn from the mistakes of the first installment. As we told you in our analysis, linked in the previous section, Tim and Pikachu’s adventure is a nice game without many challenges. For that reason, the feeling he leaves behind when he finishes it is that, unfortunately, could have gotten more out of the formula. Having seen the film, in addition to all the experience they have acquired with the license over the years, we are confident that Creatures Inc. knows how to squeeze the possibilities of Detective Pikachu 2. The capabilities of Switch, superior to those of 3DS, will be able to help in that facet.

Beyond cabals or theories, we do not know the real state of development. At the end of May, the announcement of the sequel will be 3 years old. In all this time, the usual regarding the state of the game is silence and caution. However, many fans hope that, after so many months, the company will venture to shed some light on the project. After all, we know little or nothing beyond the existence of this delivery and the search for employees. With Pokemon living a new golden age thanks to the success of Legends: Arceus and the remakes from Diamond and Platinum, it would not be unreasonable to think of an announcement sooner rather than later.

And you, did you like the first installment of this spin off? Do you want to discover what its sequel will offer us? What would you put in it? We read you in the comments.