[Artículo] Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: one of the best indies in history arrives in a luxury physical format

We were waiting for it, and finally it’s here. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut it came to Nintendo Switch a while ago, but we can finally add it to our collection thanks to the work of Meridiem Games. The fascinating RPG from ZA/UM comes to the hybrid console after passing through PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In this article, we will tell you why we think it is a game you have to give it a try without a doubt.

elysium disk landed for the first time exclusively for PC back in 2019. As soon as it was released, both the public and the critics surrendered to it, and it is not for less: we were before a deep RPG with a huge degree of complexity born from the feather Robert Kurvitz. A success that made the game take practically no time to receive all kinds of improvements and additions, such as a Spanish translation exemplary, which make it an essential title in its version The Final Cut. And precisely, this is the one that we later receive on consoles, with that of switch having launched just now as we write these lines.

One of the highest rated games in history, now on Nintendo Switch

Since its launch, Disco Elysium has garnered a large number of awards and positive ratings from players. One of his great successes was the award he received at the The Game Awards 2019where it was crowned with no more and no less than four awards: Best Narrative, Best Role Playing Game, Best Independent Game and Best Revelation Indie Studio (for ZA/UM).

This event was joined by others, such as the awards BAFTA 2020 (where he won three awards) or the Golden Joystick Awards, where players from all over the world gave it the victory as one of the best titles of the year. In case you had any doubts, the game has a Metacritic (in its PC version) a 97, being one of the highest rated titles in history. On Nintendo Switch it has also received a warm welcome, being a game that is enjoyed in a very special and comfortable way in portable format.

If you have ever dreamed of be a detective in a place where anything can happen, with a system of unique skills that will allow you to interrogate characters, solve mysteries and carry out all kinds of plots with unforgettable charactersDisco Elysium: The Final Cut is your game. A memorable adventure in which you can become both a hero and the worst nightmare of your enemies. you are before the pinnacle of western RPGs. Something unrepeatable that can hardly be matched in the future by other proposals. So now you know, if you are looking for a mature story that leaves you marked, with a cast that will bring out all kinds of feelings within you, don’t think twice.

As you know if you have read this far, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is a great game with a lot to discover, and that is transferred to what we could define as its worst point, its high download size in digital format of 7.1 GB. Fortunately, thanks to Meridiem Games, the game is now available in physical formatin an edition that, in addition to containing the game inside the cartridge, comes with highly appreciated details, such as a poster (46×61 centimeters) or a digital book with over 190 pages of the game’s beautiful illustrations. All this for the same price for which you can find it in the Nintendo Switch eShop: just €39.99. We wouldn’t think twice give it a try! Because experiences like the one offered by this edition are not presented every day. Of course, we assure you that if you finally immerse yourself in their world, you will not regret it.