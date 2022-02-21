[Artículo] Eiji Aonuma: the mastermind behind The Legend of Zelda – Nintenderos

Although he is recognized for his work with The Legend of Zeldathe truth is that Eiji Aonuma is much more than the mastermind behind the franchise. At the controls of this, the Japanese can boast of having directed four of the most beloved titles: Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, The Wind Waker and twilight princess. In addition, Aonuma can also boast of having been present, at least as a producer or supervisor, in most installments of the saga. However, even though little is known of his pastEiji Aonuma is much more than his everything he has given us with The Legend of Zelda.

He wasn’t tied to the license of his life until the late ’90s

Before joining the ranks of Nintendo, the Japanese artist was pursuing his higher studies in Tokyo. There, Aonuma graduated in design from the National University of Fine Arts and Music, an experience that earned him apply for a position within the big N. To get this job, the Japanese gave the company a series of articulated puppets. This, fascinated, did not hesitate to hire a recently graduated young artist who, at that time, was barely a quarter of a century old. However, his chance still had to wait.

Almost a decade later, Aonuma began to gain weight within the company. In 1996, the designer first appeared credited for his work on Marvelous: Another Treasure Island. In it, the artist was in charge of sections related to graphic design. A little later, after leaving in the thanks of Pilotwings 64 (1996), the Japanese immersed himself fully in two works that would ask him for more involvement: Blast Corps and golden eye 007both from 1997. In the first, the designer would act as supervisor; in the second, he would be in charge of level design and direction. And, while all these works came to light, the Japanese worked on the game that would change his life forever.

Eiji Aonuma debuted in The Legend of Zelda to the rhythm of ocarina

When Ocarina of Time hit the market, few imagined the revolution they had in their hands. The Link franchise, which had already broken barriers with the original NES installment and A Link to the Past for SNES, it reached a new level of excellence. Today, almost 25 years later, it is easy to analyze the reason for its success. At that time, however, many were unable not to be fascinated by an adventure that came to change everything. After the general astonishment, Eiji Aonuma returned to direct the team of Zelda to give us Majora’s Maskan ugly duckling that has ended up becoming a swan.

At the time, it was thought that the Japanese director was capable of offering one of lime and one of sand. While Ocarina of Time and twilight princess They swept between players and critics, Majora’s Mask and The Wind Waker they took more sticks than praise. However, time has shown that Aonuma is the figure that has taken the most out of the franchise. In addition to directing these four works, he has been involved in the development of others as celebrated as Breath of the Wild (and its sequel), A Link Between Worlds and even the spin off from Hyrule Warriors. Big words.

Eiji Aonuma, which featured Shigeru Miyamoto’s approvalwas who did what The Legend of Zelda had the importance it has today. Without his direction, ideas or simply his figure, it is likely that the history of the Link franchise today was an outline of what it really is. Under his command, the Nintendo saga became one of the references in the world of video games. And while some titles, like The Wind Waker or Majora’s Maskwere not well received at the time, the passage of time has shown that Aonuma’s touch is synonymous with success. After all, who can get more out of the license than who understands it better?

Recognition and praise when passing the baton

twilight princess (if we don’t count the HD version of The Wind Waker) was the last installment of The Legend of Zelda directed by Eiji Aonuma. Since then, the work of the Japanese has been more linked to production and supervision. Under his tutelage, the team behind the franchise has continued to release titles that have enchanted fans around the world. With breath of the wildmaybe the most important title of the saga – with permission of Ocarina of Time -, Nintendo and the franchise reached the top in 2017. In fact, even Geoff Keighley, master of ceremonies of The Game Awards, acknowledged that presenting the award to Aonuma is his favorite moment of any gala. With that gesture and those statements, the importance of the Japanese in the industry is understood.

Despite stepping aside, Aonuma remains connected to the franchise of his life. In recent years, in addition to supervise or produce various developmentswe have seen him talk about the future of Zelda. Regarding possible spin offas in the case of Hyrule Warriorsthe Japanese declared that “Circumstances could ally themselves again”. In addition, Aonuma has not hesitated to show his face and talk about the sequel breath of the wild. Regarding this, the designer assured on numerous occasions that are working to offer a fascinating adventure. And we, seeing his background and history, can only trust his words.

And you, what do you think of Eiji Aonuma’s career? Have you enjoyed the games directed by the Japanese artist? We read you in the comments.