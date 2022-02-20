[Artículo] Games that are great without being graphic or technical marvels

When you think of the perfect video game, surely, in your mind there will be no flat textures or dropped frames, dreams always go to maximum performance. It is a pity that the real games, that we remember, differ from the cinema (among other things) by offering interactivity with the player, they are not like in our dreams. The technical section of the games have defined the video game industry, for better and for worse, limiting and standing out. In this article we will see a specific typology of these games, which, in relation to the controversial launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceusput their focus on the graphic or technical section.

There are bad games with outstanding graphics, technical demos, games limited by their hardware for better or worse, games in which their virtue lies in their graphics… but today we will see a specific type: the games that, despite their graphic or technical drawbacks, remained as good memories for history. And specifically 3 games that, in addition to fulfilling this, came out on Nintendo consoles.

Deadly Premonition 1 and 2

In fact, every Swery game has this curious mixture: games that overwhelm by their number of ideas on the table, but also surprising by their poor performance. DeadlyPremonition, as well as its sequel, were a benchmark of this style. Its intention to look like a B movie, made the numerous bugs, outdated graphics and performance problems serve the cause. Recently its sequel continued to amaze its fans exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

What is Deadly Premonition about?

We are the agent York of the FBI and we embark on a mission to solve some mysterious murders that have occurred in the small town of Greenvale. A mix of genres, exploration, investigation, touches of open world, shooter, survival horror… but above all a story that will keep you hooked. A game that constantly pays tribute to the cult series Twin Peaks. Coffee for the very coffee lovers.

Undertale

Toby Fox is another particular creator, a genius who knows how to touch anyone’s sensibility. His games, in fact, are not badly optimized, they work quite well, but they were referents of a style. Undertale brought the indie video game scene to the fore. The game uses very basic graphics and the fact that, way back in 2015, it was receiving praise for its number of innovative and curious mechanics, as well as a great story, raised quite a few blisters for how it looked. Undertale proved that you can do a lot with very little.

What is Undertale about?

We are a child who appears somewhere under the earth, from there, absolutely everything will have to be discovered. An RPG with touches of action that puts the strong point of its gameplay in decision making and how they influence the story. The whole game is in your hands, your way of being will completely determine your end. And a dreamy retro soundtrack.

No More Heroes

What to say about Travis Touchdown’s badass… just like the previous ones, Suda 51 games have a particular style in unmatched, as is its lack of polish. Specifically, the latest installment for Nintendo Switch, the third part, has made its fans fall in love and has pissed them off in equal parts. Although to tell the truth… no. The authentic style that the No More Heroes brand has absolutely weighs moreand that says a lot about a game that its open world looks like the Monegros desert.

What is No More Heroes 3 about?

The aliens invade the planet while Travis was already in retreat… Don’t bother me! This can not be like this. A story with a style that does not fit in the entire Nintendo Switch catalog and a Hack ‘n’ Slash combat that, without being a benchmark of the genre, is deep and satisfying enough. He goes out to dismember aliens with the Beam Katana while, from time to time, Travis and his friends get to discuss anime and cult movies.

author games

Personal games, poor graphic or technical section. Perhaps that is the true equivalence, although in the case of Pokémon Legends: Arceus it is not strictly so. Swery, Toby Fox, and Suda51 are well-known authors. However, who is behind the latest installment of Game Freak? Perhaps the most problematic in the case of Pokemon Legends: Arceus not whether the game is good or not despite its graphics, but rather how a company as profitable as Game Freak can even afford such graphic poverty in its open world.

But that is another debate that today does not touch. The important thing, I think, is that it is not an absolutely personal game with a tremendous style, like the final battle between FU and Travis, but the title of Pokémon that has dared to change its bases, the game that many have been dreaming of for a long time. It may have rough edges to polish graphically, like the rest of the games on this list, but that doesn’t detract from the fact that it’s revolutionary.

What do you think? What other good games do you think have a weird graphic or technical section? Feel free to let us know in the comments!