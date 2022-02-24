[Artículo] Nintendo’s future in mobile gaming

Nintendo lives in its flesh the two faces of mobile games. On the one hand, the undeniable success of pokemon unite and Pokémon GO makes it one of the most prolific companies in that market. On the other hand, the direction of titles such as dr mario world, a work that closed a little less than a year ago, is causing rumors about a hypothetical withdrawal to skyrocket. However, after having denied this step aside on more than one occasion, the big N sees more and more potential in a market that can bring you great joy.

The success of Pokemon it is not the result of chance

It is true that The Pokémon Company franchise is the goose that lays the company’s golden eggs. An example could be the success of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a title capable of selling almost 1.5 million units in its first weekend. And, in case this number seems little to you, we refer only to its launch in Japan. Big words. Therefore, what Pokémon GO and pokemon unite work so well in the mobile market is “only” a consequence of the weight of the brand. After all, almost all the products related to it are sweeping wherever they go.

At the beginning of last December, pokemon unite rewarded its users for 50 million downloads. These figures, explained in another way, mean that the title managed to overcome this milestone in less than half a year. Its free character, its possibilities and, above all, its fun and accessibility, made pokemon unite one of the star games of the second half of 2021. Also, being so recent, the work of The Pokémon Company and Tencent still has a long way to go. If you achieve these figures in your first few months, what will you achieve when you are already established in the market.

Pokémon GO, meanwhile, has been synonymous with success for years. To commemorate the end of 2021, Niantic shared the statistics of the game with its users. This, added to the surprising income that we were able to know last Augusthighlight a reality: Pokémon GO is the cornerstone of Nintendo’s mobile games. Beyond having achieved more than 5,000 million dollars of profits, the Niantic project has been offering content to its players since its launch. Thanks to events, community days, raids and many other aspects, Pokémon GO it is the perfect example of how they should do things. Unfortunately, this and unite they are isolated cases of success in the incursion of the big N in a market that it does not fully understand.

Nintendo must improve its commitment to mobile games

It is unreasonable to say that the company’s adventure in the mobile section is not successful. In fact, it’s the opposite. Beyond the achievements of Pokemon, Nintendo can boast of having a wide variety of titles that are much loved by players. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes or mario kart tour, for example, give a good account of it. Despite not reaching the heights of pocket creature games, something that only that brand makes it seem easy, these works also have a very strong community that is attentive to what they have to offer. Therefore, the most logical option is, in addition to continuing to care for these players, look for new blood within your licenses.

Nintendo is much more than its emblematic sagas. The Japanese company is the industry standard on its own merit. Thanks to its innovation and its commitment to fun, the big N has always managed to open a gap in a very competitive market. Therefore, mobile games would be the perfect opportunity for Nintendo to rescue some forgotten franchises from the bottom of the drawer. Who has not dreamed of something new from f-zero, golden sun or mother? Although it was not the same, the possibilities of this market invite use ingenuity to offer new options for already known products. with Mario and Animal Crossing already present, perhaps it will be the turn of the old rockers.

Another possibility that would bring many benefits to the company would be bring classic titles to today’s devices. Companies like SEGA or Square Enix have opted for that move and, as you can see, it has worked out for them. crazytaxi or chrono trigger, to name an example from each house, work like a charm in these pocket devices. Therefore, thinking of hypothetical Nintendo retro titles as mobile games makes our mouths water. Yes, it’s true that many are already present on Nintendo Switch Online or other platforms. However, the possibility of enjoying classics in the palm of your hand is always a positive incentive.

Finally, what Nintendo should not forget are unsuccessful bets on mobile games. Apart from dr mario world, a game that is no longer with us, the big N has the dubious honor of having launched several projects that have not convinced the players. Despite still being available, bets like super mario run or Pikmin Bloom They haven’t finished fitting in with the public. Of these mistakes, far from regretting, the company must understand what went wrong in order to learn how to fix it. To do this, you need to listen to the community and know what they like the most. After all, it will be the members of this who, with their money, acquire the company’s products.

And you, what Nintendo licenses would you like to see in the mobile gaming market? Do you think the company has a future with its current proposals? We read you in the comments.