[Artículo] The 10 best Wii U games – Nintenderos

Now that Wii U is trending again, it’s a perfect time to review best system games. After announcing the end of the eShop, a fact that will lead to the disappearance of more than 500 games, users once again showed interest in a little recognized console at the time. The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario or Xenoblade Chroniclesfor example, are some of the licenses that have excellent deliveries on the platform. Therefore, today we select top 10 wii u gamesa system that laid the foundation for the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

Although many do not remember it, the most celebrated title of the hero of Hyrule was always among the plans for Wii U. Despite the numerous delays, the reviled Nintendo console he also had his piece of the cake. With the premiere of breath of the wildBesides of switch debutusers of the hybrid’s predecessor had their chance to count on Nintendo’s latest love letter to the system. At this point, little or nothing can be said about breath of the wild that has not already been said.

Super Mario 3D World (2013)

A year after the launch of Wii U, the company provided users with one of the best system games. Mario’s 3D adventures took on a new look with 3DWorldan extension of the ideas of 3D Land (Nintendo 3DS, 2011) that elevated the formula in all its aspects. Although the criticism was full of praise, not even this title could change the fate of the console. And, although this was already written, that did not prevent that, with its relaunch on Switch, the public discovered one of the jewels of the company.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (2014)

This proposal is, in short, pure Donkey Kong. Retro Studios, one of the developers that gets the most out of Nintendo licenses, pulled out of the hat a platform that is as fun as it is challenging. In this adventure, Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong will have to put an end to a group of Vikings that threaten to end the peace of Donkey Kong Island. Although the plot is not spectacular, Retro Studios knew enhance the playable part to offer a charismatic and entertaining title. And, like the previous examples, after his landing on Switch, praise began to rain down on him.

mario kart 8 (2014)

Yes, in a park of 13 million consoles mario kart 8 managed to sell 8.5 millionLittle more can be said about its importance. The most successful title on Switch also has the honor of being the best-selling title in its predecessor’s catalogue. For its hours of fun, its quality and its innovation, mario kart 8 It is one of the best Wii U games.. If you want a unique driving title to enjoy regardless of the weather, this is a must-pick.

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (2014)

Another of the jewels of the catalog. When Nintendo announced the simultaneous release of a new Smash Bros.., the followers were enthusiastic. Nintendo 3DS and Wii U received, at the end of 2014, a fighting title that laid the foundations for the success of the current. In it, beloved characters such as Cloud, Bayonetta or Ryu made their debut, who, today, are among the most used in the competitive game. In addition, the saga was raised to a new level that, as we have seen after Ultimate, served as a pillar to structure the latter. Due to its importance and legacy, another essential in the catalogue.

Innovation also had a place among the best Wii U games

super mario maker (2015)

The universe and all possibilities Super Mario in the palm of your hand. Literally. When super mario maker arrived on the market, in September 2015, the tablet control console was already giving its last gasps. Despite Nintendo’s many attempts, this system never managed to connect with the public. However, that did not prevent him from having proposals like the one in this game, a title based on create your own levels of Super Mario. Its success was such that, years later, Switch had a sequel. And this one, luckily, did sell how it deserved.

splatoon (2015)

Another title from the wonderful batch of 2015. A few months before the arrival of super mario makerNintendo surprised the industry with a non-violent shooting game. In full swing of this genre, the company gave prominence to the Inkling, humanoid creatures capable of transforming into squids. This, added to the ink, made splatoon a game as successful as it is fun. More than five years later and with a sequel that has swept salesusers are preparing for the launch of its third installment.

Xenoblade ChroniclesX (2015)

We continue for bingo. In the weeks leading up to the debut of splatoon, Nintendo and Monolith Soft brought Wii U users one of the best games on the system. After the success of Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 2010), it would have been unreasonable to abandon the license. For this reason, the Japanese developer worked on this role-playing game that serves as a spiritual sequel to the Wii game. For many, in addition to being an essential RPG in the catalogue, it is the one that gets the most out of the capabilities of the console. For this reason, in addition to its quality, the followers demand a conversation for Switch that, at the moment, seems far from coming.

Bayonetta 2 (2014)

At some point we had to leave 2015. Although the original delivery did not see the light on Wii U until October 2014, the sequel to the Witch of Umbra could not wait and arrived in September. Although its quality was unquestionable, the few sales of the first Bayonetta They caused SEGA to delay in giving the green light to the project. But, fortunately for the fans, Nintendo took over the rights and got to work. As a result, Wii U owners received one of the best games in the catalogue. In addition, the devotion to the Witch is such that, almost a decade later, Switch players await the third installment with open arms.

Pikmin 3 (2013)

As much as Shigeru Miyamoto and Nintendo try, Pikmin It does not end up curdling among the general public. Despite this, with their third installment they managed to improve everything seen in previous games and, with it, convince critics of the importance of the franchise. Users who delved into the proposal, well below Nintendo’s expectations, discovered a unique title full of charisma and fun. If there is a unique work that also manages to sneak into the best Wii U games, that is without a doubt Pikmin 3.

Bonuses: rayman legends, Assassin’s Creed, batman arkham, Mass Effect…

Not everything was going to be Nintendo games in this list. Although the third companies they soon turned their backs on the system, as we tell you in the article dedicated to its history, during its early years it enjoyed enviable health. At the end of its useful life, to all the mentioned titles we can add names like Batman, Assassin’s Creed or Mass Effect, a sample of the potential that the console had. However, for some reason, this initial support ended up being translated into a general abandonment.

rayman legendsfor example, is one of the highest-rated Wii U games (as evidenced by its 92 in metacritic). Others, like AxiomVerge or Deus Ex: Human RevolutionAlthough they do not appear in many listings, they can also boast have high grades for critics and players. Also, examples like Batman: Arkham City Armored Edition, Assassin’s Creed III or Mass Effect 3 show that the third companies did believe in Wii U. Unfortunately, this confidence dissipated sooner than later. Despite this, the console ended up with a complete catalog full of jewels that, as we have seen, has not stopped nurturing Nintendo Switch.

And you, what do you think are the best Wii U games? Do you agree with our list? Would you add or remove any? We read you in the comments.